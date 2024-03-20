20-03-2024

Sky Max Series Amadeus to Be Shot in Hungary

By
    Will Sharpe in White Lotus Will Sharpe in White Lotus copyright: HBO

    BUDAPEST: Hungary’s capital city will stand in for Vienna in the TV series Amadeus, which will be shot in Budapest from 6 May to 1 September 2024.

    The local production company involved in the shooting process has not been revealed yet. It is expected that the producers will apply for the 30% Hungarian tax incentive.

    Amadeus is directed by Julian Farino and Alice Seabright, and it stars Will Sharpe as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

    Two Cities Television and STV Studios are producing for Sky Max. The producers are Patrick Melrose, Paul Gilbert, Megan Spanjian, Michael Jackson, Stephen Wright, John Griffin and Joe Barton, who is also the writer of the series.

    Published in Hungary

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Academy Award for Hungarian Set Designer Zsuzsa Mihalek