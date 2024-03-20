Sky Max Series Amadeus to Be Shot in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s capital city will stand in for Vienna in the TV series Amadeus, which will be shot in Budapest from 6 May to 1 September 2024.

The local production company involved in the shooting process has not been revealed yet. It is expected that the producers will apply for the 30% Hungarian tax incentive.

Amadeus is directed by Julian Farino and Alice Seabright, and it stars Will Sharpe as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Two Cities Television and STV Studios are producing for Sky Max. The producers are Patrick Melrose, Paul Gilbert, Megan Spanjian, Michael Jackson, Stephen Wright, John Griffin and Joe Barton, who is also the writer of the series.