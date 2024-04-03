BBC Acquires Hungarian/Romanian Cold War Thriller Series Spy/Master

BUDAPEST: The Cold War series Spy/Master produced by Hungary’s Proton Cinema and Romania’s Mobra Films has been acquired by the BBC from Warner Bros. Discovery for BBC iPlayer and TV channels.

The series directed by Christopher Smith had its world premiere at the 2023 Berlinale, was released on HBO Max platforms globally on 19 May 2023, and it received the NEM Award for Best Drama TV Series in the CEE region at NEM Zagreb (6 – 8 December 2023).

Created by Adina Sădeanu and Kirsten Peters, Spy/Master is set during the height of the Cold War and covers a week in the life of a fictional character Victor Godeanu, played by Romanian actor Alec Secăreanu, the right-hand man and closest advisor to Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu.

The international cast includes Parker Sawyers, Svenja Jung, Ana Ularu, Laurențiu Bănescu and Iulian Postelnicu.

The series was produced by Ioanina Pavel. The executive producers are Johnathan Young, Anke Greifeneder and Antony Root, and coproducers include Viktória Petrányi and Tudor Reu.