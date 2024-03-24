BOX OFFICE: Now or Never! Sets Opening Record in Hungary

Now or Never! by Balázs Lóth

BUDAPEST: The domestic historical drama Now or Never! / Most vagy soha! directed by Balázs Lóth set a box office record in Hungary with 75,551 admissions and 405,483 EUR / 162,070,136 HUF gross in its opening weekend. The film distributed by Forum Hungary had the highest revenue for a Hungarian film during its opening weekend since 1990.

It is also had the most successful opening for a Hungarian film in the post-COVID era. Only Dune: Part Two has had better admissions in its first weekend in 2024 so far.

In January 2022 Now or Never! broke funding records as it received a record amount of 12.2 m EUR / 4.5 billion HUF, the highest since 1989, from the National Film Institute – Hungary.

Now or Never! tells the events of the fateful day of 15 March 1848 when the Hungarian Revolution and the War of Independence started, and it is connected with the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Sándor Petőfi’s birth in 2023.

Péter Fülöp, Zoltán Csincsi, László Kriskó and Philip Rákay produced the film through Pilvax Film.

Now or Never! is Balázs Lóth's sophomore feature after the comedy Budapest Heist / Pesti Balhé, produced by FP Films in coproduction with Film Force.