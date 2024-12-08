Matchbox Starring John Cena to Shoot in Hungary and Slovakia

BUDAPEST: Hungary and Slovakia will be among the locations for the action feature Matchbox directed by Sam Hargrave and starring John Cena. The shoot is expected to start in January 2025.

Local production in Hungary is handled by Mid Atlantic Productions Kft., with Anthony Vorhies as production manager, according to Budapest Reporter.

The film produced by Mattel Films, Skydance Media, and Apple Studios will also be shot in Los Angeles.

The production of Matchbox in Hungary will likely benefit from the Hungarian film support scheme, which was extended for another six years in October 2024, aiming at a nearly three billion USD budget.

Hungary has reached 910 m USD direct annual film production spend, a massive fourfold increase in volume in the last five years.