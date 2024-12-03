PRODUCTION: Anita Doron Preps Animated Adaptation of Hungarian Novel Fairyheart

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian/Canadian/German coproduction Fairyheart is currently in preproduction, as Anita Doron’s first long animated film received Eurimages coproduction support with the maximum allowable amount (500,000 EUR).

Based on renowned Hungarian writer Magda Szabó’s book Fairy Lala / Tündér Lala, the animated fantasy will be a visually impressive, inspiring, humorous, but at the same time deep "folktale" for both children and adults, which encourages viewers to accept their imperfect selves.

Fairyheart is the story of Lala, the young prince of mythical Tundarra, who must save humanity from the wrath of the dark wizard Aterpater. Helping him along the way are his friend, Bea, a brave but lonely human girl, and Gigi, the magical capibara unicorn, reads a press release from the production.

Fairyheart is produced by Jozsef Berger and Krisztina Endrenyi of Mythberg Films and Reka Temple of Cinemon Entertainment in Hungary, Paul Lenart of Storyteller Pictures, Iouri Stepanov and Courtney Wolfson of Lakeside Animation in Canada, and Michael Luda of Traumhaus Studios in Germany.

"Naturally, we are thrilled with Eurimages' decision to provide maximum support, this is a significant step forward so that the production of the film can start as soon as possible. Up to now, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) has helped the development of the project, which also contributed to the success of the international tenders. For the time being, NFI has issued a letter of intent for the project. Now, after the successful Eurimages tender, we are submitting the final production tender for NFI's final decision,” producer József Berger told FNE.

The overall budget is estimated at 6.8 m EUR / 2,820,772 600 HUF.

„Hopefully, the production of the film can start in the first quarter of 2025, because we have substantial support from the two coproduction countries: in Canada from Telefilm Canada, and in Germany from Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (505,000 EUR). Additionally, we use indirect tax benefit from the DFFF (German Federal Film Fund) as well,” József Berger added.

The project is also supported by Creative Europe and Ontario Creates.

Fairyheart will be released in cinemas in 2027. It will be distributed in Canada by Vortex Media, and in German-speaking territories by Little Dream Pictures.

The Hungarian/Canadian film director, screenwriter, producer and cinematographer Anita Doron is a winner of the Canadian Screen Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for her work on Nora Twomey’s The Breadwinner (with Deborah Ellis).

Production Information:

Producers:

Mythberg Films (Hungary)

Jozsef Berger: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Krisztina Endrenyi: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cinemon Entertainment (Hungary)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Storyteller Pictures (Canada)

Lakeside Animation (Canada)

Traumhaus Studios (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Anita Doron

Adaptation: Attila Veres

Screenwriters: Anita Doron, Attila Gigor