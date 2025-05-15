FNE at Cannes 2025: Hungarian Cinema in Cannes

MARCHE DU FILM

OPERATION KABUL / Sárkányok Kabul felett (working title) - in post-prod

action, drama

dir. ZSOMBOR DYGA

prod. TAMÁS LAJOS, SZUPERMODERN FILMSTÚDIÓ

A special unit of the Hungarian Defense Forces races against time to evacuate their fellow citizens from the collapsing Afghanistan. Amid rescuing hundreds from a hopeless situation, Lieutenant Bálint must also free the love of his past. Together with his comrades, he embarks on a desperate nighttime mission to rescue Eszter from Taliban captivity, a courageous doctor serving in Kabul.

Sales: NFI World Sales

HOW COULD I LIVE WITHOUT YOU - completed

musical, rom-com

Biggest local box office musical hit of the last 25 years (over 800 000 attendances in cinemas). Hungary’s finest acting talents are to discover in this feelgood romance set in the early ‘90s, an unforgettable summer at Lake Balaton. - What connects the past to the present? Naturally, love. And music. But only if it’s really good. Lili discovers an old bundle of letters in her parents’ apartment- letters her mother clearly never intended to show her.

Sales: NFI World Sales https://nfi.hu/en/world-sales/how-could-i-live-without-you.html

THE QUEST / Csongor és Tünde - completed

fairy tale animation – Int’l Premiere at Annecy Festival 2025

dir. CSABA MÁLI & ZSOLT PÁLFI

prod. RÉKA TEMPLE / CINEMON ENT.

Based on Mihály Vörösmarty’s timeless dramatic poem and brought to life with Attila Dargay’s original character designs, this 2D animation project fulfils a decades-old dream of Dargay, iconoclast creator of world-known classics like Mattie the Goose-boy, Vuk, and The Treasure of Swamp Castle. Together with Cinemon Entertainment and Irén Henrik, Dargay’s widow and former collaborator, the creative team preserves Dargay’s spirit and weaves together the magic of Hungarian folklore while adapting Vörösmarty’s work into a visually stunning movie for 21st century audiences.

Sales: NFI World Sales

MOMMY BLUE - in post-prod

first feature drama

financed by NFI Incubator Program supporting first feature films

dit. BERNADETT MAYER

prod. GENOVEVA PETROVITS, KINO ALFA

Máté is about to become a father when his mother, Krisztina, loses her sight. Once a vibrant and ambitious art teacher, Krisztina struggles to adapt to her new reality as a grandmother who can no longer see. Though reluctant to show vulnerability, she increasingly relies on her son, who goes above and beyond to help. While balancing his new role as a father, Máté lovingly supports his mother with brutal honesty and their shared sense of humor. However, their happy days are cut short as Máté's family prepares to move abroad. Together, they must learn to accept that, despite any tragedy, life insists on being lived.

Sales: NFI World Sales

MAMBO MATERNICA - in post-prod

first feature drama

financed by NFI Incubator Program supporting first feature films

dir. BORBÁLA NAGY

prod. PETRA IVÁNYI / LUPA PICTURES

Three women on the verge of motherhood navigate life-altering decisions in Paris, Budapest and Berlin. While challenging the norms of our society, they are confronted with the loneliness of their choices. The debut feature film of Bobála Nagy, a Berlin based Hungarian director and Cinéfondation alumna. The production has been realized in co-production between Hungary, Germany and France. Refining Nagy’s signature, the film raises questions and provokes dialogue, while it finds humour in the misery of everyday life, and looks at the heavy topic through the lens of irony.

Sales: NFI World Sales

ORPHAN (dir. Oscar-winner Laszlo Nemes /Son of Saul) period drama, majority Hungarian co-prod with France, UK, Germany.

in post-prod, https://deadline.com/2024/04/laszlo-nemes-orphan-june-start-budapest-shoot-charades-new-europe-sales-launch-cannes-market-1235893506/

Sales: New Europe Film Sales https://neweuropefilmsales.com/movies/6465/

SILENT FRIEND (dir. Oscar-nominated Ildiko Enyedi) Hungarian coprod with Germany, France.

in post-prod, https://variety.com/2023/film/global/kong-tony-leung-chiu-wai-silent-friend-ildiko-enyedi-1235702884/

Written and directed by Enyedi, Silent Friend stars acclaimed Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Luna Wedler and Enzo Brumm. The film marks Tony Leung Chiu-wai’s first time acting in a European film following credits including In The Mood For Love, Lust, Caution, and Shang Chi And The Legend Of The 10 Rings.

Enyedi’s On Body And Soul won the Berlinale Golden Bear in 2017 and an Oscar nomination 2018 for best international film, while The Story of My Wife played in Cannes Competition in 2020.

Set in the botanical garden of a medieval university town in Germany, Silent Friend is centered around a majestic tree observing humans. The film - set in different eras (1908, 1972, 2020) - tells three human stories shaped and transformed by the plants surrounding them.

It is a Pandora Film, Galatée Films, Inforg-M&M Film production, in co-production with ZDF/Arte, Arte France Cinéma and Rediance in association with Allons Voir, and Cofinova 20, LBPI 18 and SGI 23.

Sales: Films Boutique

CANNES CLASSICS

SUNSHINE by ISTVÁN SZABÓ at Cannes Classics

(1999, 3h01, Canada/Germany/Hungary/Austria)

Five times in Competition, Prize of the Jury in 1985, member of the Jury in 1986, the Hungarian filmmaker, a friend of the Festival de Cannes, will be honored at an evening screening of a newly restored film produced by Robert Lantos.

Winner of the FIPRESCI Prize in 1981 for Mephisto, István Szabó will receive a special tribute as part of the centenary celebration of the International Federation of Film Critics.

A National Film Institute Hungary and Serendipity Point Films presentation. 4K digital restoration by National Film Institute Hungary. Grading supervised by Lajos Koltai, the film’s cinematographer.

Screening: 16 May, 8 pm at Salle Bunuel / Palais des Festivals

in the presence of István Szabó, producer Robert Lantos and György Ráduly, Director of the NFI Hungary Film Preservation and Technology Division.

Csaba BERECZKI head of NFI international department This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Marta BENYEI festival manager This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Csaba Zoltan PAPP public relations This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Klaudia ANDROSOVITS sales executive This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

