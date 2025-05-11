11-05-2025

FNE at Cannes 2025: István Szabó Honoured at Cannes Classics

    FNE at Cannes 2025: István Szabó Honoured at Cannes Classics credit: NFI HU

    BUDAPEST: István Szabó’s Sunshine (1999) will screen in the Cannes Classics programme at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13 – 24 May 2025), and the great Hungarian director will attend the event presented by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) and Serendipity Point Films.

    The film will be screened also in the presence of the Hungarian-born Canadian producer Robert Lantos and György Ráduly, Director of the National Film Institute - Film Preservation and Technology Division Hungary.

    The 4K digital restoration was made by National Film Institute – Hungary, with grading supervision from Lajos Koltai, the film's cinematographer.

    István Szabó has been in Cannes’ Competition five times, where he won the Jury Prize in 1985, and he was also a member of the Jury in 1986. This year, he will receive a special tribute at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the centenary celebration of FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics).

    Sunshine is a coproduction between Canada, Germany, Hungary, Austria, and it involved the companies Serendipity Films, Kinowelt Filmproduktion, SL Films Budapest and DOR FILM Produktion GmbH.

