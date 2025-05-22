Hungarian Animation Ready for Its Most Astounding Presence at Annecy International Animation FF 2025

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s guest country programme at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (8 – 14 June 2025) is an initiative of the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) and part of the broader strategy to develop the national animation industry. On the eve of the event, NFI launched the first English-language professional website dedicated to Hungarian animation, as well as an industry trailer with the most significant domestic animated works of the past decade.

The most prestigious animation film festival in the world will showcase Hungary’s film industry, creators, studios, and educational institutions.

Created by the team behind Friss Hús Budapest Short Film Festival and supported by the National Film Institute, Hunimation.com makes the Hungarian animation accessible to international professionals, whether in search of coproduction opportunities, education programmes, or festival appearances, according to a press release issued by NFI.

Hunimation.com also includes a dedicated subpage for the Annecy Hungarian Guest Country Programme, showcasing its screenings, exhibitions, and professional events.

Although launched in connection with the 2025 Annecy Festival, the site will remain active beyond the event, and it will be maintained by the Film Knowledge Center of the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design.

A brand-new Hungarian animation industry trailer has also been released, featuring clips from 75 films produced by 24 studios, thus showcasing the genre’s diversity, as well as its technical and aesthetic richness.

