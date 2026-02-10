FNE at Berlinale 2026: Hungarian Cinema in Berlin

Janka Feiner's MOME diploma film Fire in My Pocket (Lángbogár a zsebemben) and two restored Judit Elek films – A Hungarian Village (Istenmezején 1972-73-ban) and Encounter (Találkozás) – will enrich the program of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, beginning on 12 February, at the initiative of the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ). Kornél Mundruczó's new film At the Sea will have its world premiere in the competition program.

Hungarian Talents at the 76th Berlinale

Janka Feiner’s diploma film Fire in My Pocket and two restored works by influential Judit Elek – A Hungarian Village and Encounter – will enrich the program of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, 12-22, February.

Kornél Mundruczó’s new film, At the Sea, will have its world premiere in the Competition section.

The successful series of MOME graduation films supported by NFI Hungary continues at the 76th Berlinale, starting on February 12. Following Réka Bucsi’s Symphony No. 42 (2012), Katalin Lovrity’s Volcano Island (2017), Flóra Anna Buda’s Entropia (2019), Domonkos Erhardt’s From the Corner of My Eyes (2023), and Mirjana Balogh’s Wish You Were Ear (2025) – the latter having won the main prize of the Generation 14plus section, the Crystal Bear, last year – a new talent, Janka Feiner, enters the Generation Kplus competition with her animated film Fire in My Pocket.

The 10-minute graduation film, created through a unique combination of stop-motion and digital drawn animation, leads viewers into a magical mushroom world while offering insight into children’s inner lives. Balancing on the boundary between reality and imagination, the story follows a young protagonist who is tempted into mischief by a tiny fire creature. Although his father repeatedly tries to put a stop to the troublemaking, the boy follows his new friend into a surreal world where freedom seems boundless, yet actions still carry weight: in the end, the protagonist must face the consequences of his desires and the importance of taking responsibility.

Fire in My Pocket was produced by the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) with the collaboration of many current and former students. The sound design was created by Csaba Kalotás and Bálint Szabó, and the film was edited by Judit Czakó. The production managers were Eszter Talabér-Glaser and Kata Lakatos, the line producer was Réka Anna Szakály, and the producers were Zsuzsanna Vincze and József Fülöp.

This year, the Berlinale Forum special program focuses on women directors. Judit Elek, a Kossuth Prize and Béla Balázs Prize winner and recipient of the Hungarian Film Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, who passed away at the age of 87 on October 1, 2025, was one of the first and most influential Hungarian women filmmakers. At the invitation of Forum Special, the Berlin audience will be able to see two of her recently restored works.

In the documentary A Hungarian Village, Elek Judit concentrates on the everyday struggles and opportunities of young women who wish to shape their lives according to their own ideas, taking on a series of conflicts in the process.

A Hungarian Village was a great revelation when it premiered at the 1975 Berlinale.

The short “cinéma direct” film Encounter, which moves along the boundary between fiction and documentary, tells the story of a date between a lonely bachelor and a nurse, capturing through it the fundamental difficulties, oddities, and awkward humour of attempts at forming relationships. Produced at the Béla Balázs Studio, the male lead was “played” by renowned writer Iván Mándy, while the female amateur performer was found through a classified advertisement. The 21-minute short film was made in 1963.

The preservation and distribution of Judit Elek's films, as well as the entire national film heritage, is handled by NFI Film Archive, while the digital restoration work is carried out by the specialists of NFI Filmlab.

The Berlinale and the European Film Market are Europe’s first major international film event of the year. Last year, Berlinale screenings attracted more than 440,000 viewers, while the professional programs drew 20,000 film professionals.

More: https://www.berlinale.de

