10-02-2026

FNE at Berlin IFF 2026: Luxbox Pick-Up Dénes Nagy’s The Vacation

    Kurtág by Dénes Nagy Kurtág by Dénes Nagy credit: Julianna Ugrin

    BERLIN: Paris-based company Luxbox has acquired the rights for the upcoming film by Hungarian director Dénes Nagy, The Vacation, ahead of its presentation in Berlinale’s European Film Market (EFP, 12 – 18 February 2026).

    The Vacation was selected for Berlinale Directors, within the Berlinale Co-production Market.

    Campfilm is producing it in coproduction with Films de Force Majeure (France).

    Later in February, Nagy’s documentary Kurtág, following the acclaimed Hungarian composer György Kurtág throughout Europe, will be released in Hungary. It was produced by Éclipse Film.

    In 2021, Dénes Nagy received the Silver Bear for Best Director at the Berlinale for his debut feature Natural Light / Természetes fény, which was produced by Campfilm (Hungary) and coproduced by Novak Prod (Belgium), Mistrus Media (Latvia), Lilith Films (France), Propeller Film (Germany), and Proton Cinema (Hungary).

