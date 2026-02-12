Hungarian Films at 76th Berlinale

BERLIN: Janka Feiner's MOME diploma film Fire in My Pocket, and two restored Judit Elek films are screening at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, at the initiative of the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ). Kornél Mundruczó's new film At the Sea has its world premiere in the Competition on 16 February 2026, at the Berlinale Palast.

The 10-minute Fire in My Pocket / Lángbogár a zsebemben will have its world premiere on 17 February, at ZOO Palast 1, in the Generation Kplus section. The film was created using a unique combination of stop-motion and digital animation, and it was produced by the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) with the support of the National Film Institute - Hungary. Since 2017, diploma films from the MOME’s Animation programme have been regularly selected for the Berlinale.

This year, as the Berlinale Forum Special focuses on women directors, two films by Judit Elek, one of the most influential Hungarian women filmmakers, were invited: the documentary A Hungarian Village (Istenmezején 1972-73-ban), which had its world premiere at the 1975 Berlinale, and the short “cinéma direct” film Encounter / Találkozás (1963).

The preservation and distribution of Judit Elek’s films, as well as the entire national film heritage, are handled by NFI Film Archive, while the digital restoration work is carried out by the specialists of NFI Filmlab.

Kornél Mundruczó's new English language film, At the Sea, starring Amy Adams, is vying for the Bears in the festival’s Competition. Paris-based MK2 Films acquired it ahead of the festival.The U.S./Hungarian film is produced by Alexander Rodnyansky through AR Content, Ryder Picture Company, Mundruczó through his Hungarian outlet Proton Cinema, and Hammerstone Studios.