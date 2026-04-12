Eurocine Budapest 2026 Opens a New Gateway to Film Industry in Central and Eastern Europe

BUDAPEST: A new international event is set to create a fresh meeting point for the film industry across Central and Eastern Europe. On 8–9 May 2026, Eurocine Budapest will launch at Hungexpo as Hungary’s first major international film industry exhibition and networking event.

With the exhibitor list now live, the event is already beginning to demonstrate the scale and ambition behind it. Eurocine Budapest is positioning itself as a new regional hub for film industry professionals, bringing together companies, decision-makers and creatives from across Central and Eastern Europe, and beyond.

Eurocine Budapest is organised by SCS Concepts and Exhibitions Ltd, a UK-based company specialising in film events, together with Hungexpo, one of Hungary’s leading event organisers, which has also developed its own film-related division. Together, they are building a professional event that reflects the full structure of today’s screen industries: not only technology and equipment, but also studios, filming locations, production services, hospitality, education, the film labour market, and a wide range of specialised suppliers.

This broad approach is what makes Eurocine Budapest especially distinctive. Rather than focusing on a single segment of filmmaking, the exhibition is designed as a cross-sector platform where visitors can explore the many elements that shape contemporary film production. It is being launched not simply as a trade event, but as a place for discovery, exchange and business development for both regional players and international companies looking to strengthen their presence in this part of Europe.

The programme teaser also reflects this ambition. Alongside the exhibition, visitors can expect a professional content programme that addresses some of the most relevant topics shaping the industry today.

Programme teasers:

Presentations for visiting producers on regional tax rebate systems,

full-day green filming sessions,

talks responding to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence,

sessions focusing on wellbeing in the sector,

university-led round table discussions on the future of the profession,

a range of technology presentations,

film screenings accompanied by Q&A sessions.

This combination of exhibition and content is expected to make Eurocine Budapest especially valuable for visitors. Attendees will not only be able to discover companies from across the sector, but also gain insight into current industry questions, join professional conversations, and build meaningful connections. For emerging filmmakers, students and newcomers, the event offers a chance to explore career paths and meet key industry players; for established professionals, it provides opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing and new business relationships. The event is free to attend, making it unusually accessible for a film industry gathering of this scale.

The organisers are also placing strong emphasis on international reach. The exhibitor base is expected to include companies from around the world, with participation from the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and other key international markets. Speakers are also expected to reflect this global scope, reinforcing the event’s role as a meeting point between regional professionals and the wider international industry.

See you there!

Click HERE to see the exhibitors list and HERE for more information.

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