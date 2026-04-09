Hungarian Film Day Expands into a Film Week

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ), the organiser of the Hungarian Film Day, has decided to expand the event into a week-long series of events to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Hungarian cinema and to promote it among a wider audience.

From 27 April to 3 May 2026, the Hungarian cinema will reach everyone through discounted film screenings (some accompanied by discussions with the talents), professional events for students, and film history walks at the Uránia National Film Theatre, the Pannónia Film Studio building, and the Róna Street studios of the National Film Institute – Hungary.

Among the guests are director István Szabó and producer Robert Lantos, who will attend a screening of Sunshine (1999), and director Lajos Koltai, who will attend a screening of Semmelweis (2023).

Some screenings will be held at unconventional locations such as the Császár-Komjádi swimming complex, and the Kincsem Park.

Hungarian Film Day has been held on 30 April since 2018, celebrating the screening of the first Hungarian film recordings in 1901, at the Uránia cinema. The original footage was lost, only surviving photographs remain.