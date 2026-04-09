Eurocine Budapest 2026: A New International Meeting Point for Film Industry in Central and Eastern Europe

BUDAPEST: On 8–9 May 2026, Budapest will host the first edition of Eurocine Budapest , a new international trade exhibition and professional event dedicated to the world of filmmaking. Taking place at Hungexpo , the event is set to become a major new meeting point for the film industry in Hungary and across the wider Central and Eastern European region.

Eurocine Budapest is being launched through the collaboration of SCS Concepts and Exhibitions Ltd, a UK-based company specialising in film industry events, and Hungexpo, one of Hungary’s leading event organisers, which has also been expanding its own film-related activities in recent years. Together, they are creating a platform that reflects both the international nature of today’s screen industries and the growing importance of the region within them.

What makes Eurocine Budapest especially significant is its regional ambition. Central and Eastern Europe has become an increasingly dynamic part of the international film landscape, supported by strong production capabilities, skilled professionals, attractive locations and a steadily growing creative ecosystem. Eurocine Budapest is designed to respond to this momentum by creating a new professional platform that connects local expertise with international opportunities.

The event is expected to welcome a broad audience, from established industry professionals to emerging talents and students taking their first steps into the world of film. It will also be relevant for organisations and businesses looking to connect with the screen sector through services, innovation, education, production support, hospitality and other related areas. In this sense, Eurocine Budapest is not simply an exhibition, but a place where business, knowledge-sharing, inspiration and career-building can come together.

Its scope is deliberately broad. Eurocine Budapest aims to reflect the full structure of contemporary filmmaking, where creative, technical and logistical disciplines are increasingly interconnected. By bringing these different segments into one shared environment, the event offers visitors a practical and accessible way to engage with the complexity of today’s screen industries.

Alongside the exhibition itself, Eurocine Budapest will offer a professional framework that encourages dialogue, exchange and collaboration. Visitors can expect an environment shaped by current industry thinking, international perspectives and opportunities for meaningful professional encounters. This combination is intended to make the event especially valuable not only for established players, but also for newcomers looking to better understand the industry and begin building connections within it.

Another defining feature of Eurocine Budapest is its international outlook. The organisers aim to attract decision-makers, producers, creators and companies from abroad, strengthening links between the Central and Eastern European film sector and the wider global industry. That international dimension is expected to be one of the event’s key strengths, while also helping position the region with confidence as a serious and competitive filmmaking destination.The exhibitor base is expected to include companies from around the world, with participation from the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and other key international markets.

At the same time, the event is intended to remain open and accessible. Eurocine Budapest is free to attend, welcoming not only industry insiders but also anyone with a genuine interest in the craft and business of film. For students, young professionals and career starters, it offers a rare opportunity to experience the industry up close, gain insight into its many pathways and begin developing the networks that are so essential in film.

More information: here

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