FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Hungarian Cinema in Cannes

Oscar winning Laszlo Nemes’ MOULIN, a French production filmed in Hungary and post-produced by NFI Filmlab celebrates its world premiere in competition of the 79th Cannes Festival. Zsuzsanna Kreif’s short animation, ADGWA-ATA, a Hungarian–French co-production supported by the National Film Institute, will be premiered at the Cannes Critics’ Week competition.

French production MOULIN, serviced in Hungary by Pioneer, was cinematographed by Mátyás Erdély ASC, and the NFI Filmlab team played a vital role throughout the production process.

Shot on 35 mm film, the development of the negative, the grading, and the production of positive prints were all carried out by the NFI Filmlab team using an innovative ‘bleach bypass’ process. Senior colorist László Kovács and his team have been working on the film for more than half a year.

Led by Viktória Sovák, NFI Filmlab has contributed to several internationally acclaimed film successes in recent years through the application of special techniques, including Poor Things, The Brutalist, Maria, and Silent Friend.

MOULIN is represented in Cannes by Patrick Wachsberger’s 193. MORE

Zsuzsanna Kreif’s short animation, ADGWA-ATA, a Hungarian–French co-production supported by the National Film Institute, has been invited to the Cannes Critics’ Week competition. ADGWA-ATA takes viewers into the mystical world of an Amazon initiation ritual, was previously also selected for the competition of the Annecy Festival in June.

Kidnapped by a jungle tribe to be subjected to a brutal initiation ritual, three teenage girls enter a divine dimension where taming their totemic animals – giant snakes – is the only way to adulthood.

“I started developing the film in 2023, based on my sketchbook drawings,” recalls director Zsuzsanna Kreif. “At one point, I drew a lot of Amazon tribes living in the jungle, and I wanted to create an exciting initiation ritual that would fit them. In the film, three girls must venture into the unknown on their own, so that, upon becoming adults, they can return as members of the tribe after confronting and taming their fears. For me, this film was also an initiation ritual - it is my first solo directorial work, and during its making I experienced many of the same emotional states as the characters, when they encounter giant snakes in the dark.”

The 15-minute 2D computer animation is written and directed by Zsuzsanna Kreif. The music is composed by Natalie Szende, sound design is by Péter Benjámin Lukács, and editing is by Judit Czakó.

The Hungarian production company is Boddah, with producers Gábor Osváth and Péter Benjámin Lukács. On the French side, the film is backed by Avec Ou Sans Vous and XBO Films, with producers Aristote Douroudakis, Valentin Maupin, and Luc Camilli.

NFI World Sales is launching in Cannes romantic comedies JUST ONE MORE WISH and CHEATERS WELCOME.

JUST ONE MORE WISH / romantic comedy, Hungary, 2026

Directed by KATA DOBO & FANNI SZILAGYI

Produced by MEGAFILM SERVICE / DOROTTYA HELMECZY & GÁBOR KÁLOMISTA

JUST ONE MORE WISH explores the questions about desire and consequence in the form of a magically realistic romantic comedy in which every wish comes at a price.

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CHEATERS WELCOME / romantic comedy, Hungary, 2026

Directed by DENES OROSZ

Produced by MEGAFILM SERVICE / DOROTTYA HELMECZY & GÁBOR KÁLOMISTA

Inspired by Georges Feydeau's classic plays, CHEATERS WELCOME reimagines a whirlwind of love and deception in a contemporary setting.

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NFI Hungary is running the Hungarian Pavilion at Marche du Film International Village Riviera #138 open daily from 10 to 6 pm between 12-21 May.