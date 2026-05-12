Tom Cruise’s Mystery Appearance at Lake Balaton in Hungary

BUDAPEST: When Tom Cruise was spotted at Lake Balaton in April 2026, rumours connected his presence with additional shooting scenes in Hungary for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, which had already been shot in the UK in 2025.

Local press wrote about how Cruise’s production team requisitioned two BMW R nineT motorcycles from a local shop in Balatonboglár.

It remained unconfirmed if the American star was scouting locations for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, or if he shot for an even more secret project, for which the motorcycles were customised to have identical dashboards and exhaust systems to ensure perfect continuity for filming.

According to local media, Tom Cruise spent roughly two to three weeks in Hungary, till late April 2026.