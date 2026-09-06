06-09-2026

Viktória Petrányi Appointed as Ministerial Commissioner Responsible for Film Reform in Hungary

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    Viktória Petrányi Appointed as Ministerial Commissioner Responsible for Film Reform in Hungary source: NFI HU

    BUDAPEST: The acclaimed film producer Viktória Petrányi of Proton Cinema was appointed as Ministerial Commissioner, the Minister of Social Relations and Culture of Hungary, Zoltán Tarr announced on 4 August 2026.

    Viktória Petrányi will coordinate the measures necessary for the renewal of the Hungarian film support system and supervise the review of the system's operation and decision-making processes. She will also participate in social and professional consultations related to the renewal of the film industry, and will ensure the preparation and professional supervision of industry developments and reforms, according to Zoltán Tarr, quoted by the National Film Institute – Hungary.

    Published in Hungary

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