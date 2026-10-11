Successful Second Edition for Romanian Creative Week in Bucharest

BUCHAREST: Romanian Creative Week ( RCW X Bucharest ), the largest creative industries event in the European Union, wrapped with the Romanian Fashion Week and a record number of designers. Cinema was among the highlights of the Romanian Creative Week, which was held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

"My profession deals with trying to capture something from the flows of life, from the flows of society, from what is happening, so that things can be seen, possibly, differently or better. The image no longer necessarily offers proof of reality today, given the evolution of AI, but there is still, and I stubbornly believe this, a way of constructing, representing or seeing the world with the help of the image. That is all I tried to do with The Diary of a Chambermaid: to represent a particular situation in this social, human, economic, political continuum," said Radu Jude at the Film Showcase – “Three Perspectives on Migration”, which marked the first collaboration of Romanian Creative Week with the Film Producers' Alliance (APF), through the involvement of its president, Andrei Boncea.

The programme presented Tudor Cristian Jurgiu's Berlinale winner On Our Own / De capul nostru (produced by Romania’s Libra Films, coproduced by Indyca Italy), Andreea Cristina Borțun's A River's Gaze / Malul vânăt (produced by Romania’s Atelier de Film, coproduced by France’s Films de Force Majeure, Slovenia’s Perfo Production, Romania’s Avanpost and Forest Film) and Radu Jude's Diary of a Chambermaid / Jurnalul unei cameriste (produced by France’s SBS and coproduced by Romania’s Avanpost)

Film is one of the creative industries that the Federation of Employers in Creative Industries (FEPIC), the organiser of RCW, supports and promotes, including through its professional structures. Through Creative Romanian Film Makers (CRFM), the Federation has been building links between the Romanian film industry and major international markets for a decade, facilitating the presence of producers at festivals and trade fairs, the development of coproductions, the international circulation of Romanian films and the promotion of Romania as a destination for film productions.

During this period, CRFM has organised participation in the American Film Market, the Cannes Film Festival, TIFF Canada, TIFFCOM Japan and the Busan International Film Festival. The organisation has an extensive partnership with the Film Producers Alliance and the Film and Cultural Investment Office (OFIC), organised one of its pavilions at Cannes for CNC and collaborates with the Association of Romanian Municipalities, a partnership through which producers benefit from significant discounts for filming in municipalities in the country.

"With our help, more than 100 Romanian film producers have had access to international markets, brought coproduction contracts to the country and distributed their films internationally. Among the important producers who participated are Tudor Giurgiu, Andrei Boncea, Iuliana Tarnovetchi, Ionuț Ionescu and Cristi Mitulescu. We are going to go to the American Film Market, between 10 - 15 November 2026, where Romania is the ‘Country of Focus’, that is, the guest of honor of this great fair. Eleven Romanian film production companies will participate, and our role will be to promote Romania as a location for filming and our coproduction capabilities," said Viorel Chesaru, president of Creative Romanian Film Makers.

Romanian Creative Week (RCW X Bucharest) spanned cinema, contemporary art, dance, fashion, and cultural policy across key venues in Bucharest from 2 to 8 October 2026. Romanian Creative Week Bucharest is organised by the Federation of Employers in Creative Industries (FEPIC) and the Employers' Association of Creative Industries (APIC) with support from the Bucharest City Hall, ArCuB, the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), the Romanian Public Television (TVR), and the “Dimitrie Brândză” Botanical Garden of the Bucharest University.