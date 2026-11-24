BUDAPEST: Alkebulan, the first feature coproduction between Hungary and Morocco, will have its world premiere on 26 November 2026 in the main competition of the Marrakech International Film Festival (20 – 28 November 2026), where it competes for the Étoile d’Or before a jury chaired by Marion Cotillard. The film was backed by the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ).

Directed by Moroccan-Italian filmmaker Yassine Marco Marroccu and led by Hungarian producer Andrea Taschler, the Morocco/Hungary/Qatar coproduction is drawn from diaries kept by Marroccu’s grandfather over four decades.

The story shifts between 1930s Italy and the early 1960s Sahara, when widowed Italian émigré Edoardo (Mohamed Zouaoui) sets out from Casablanca to recover a missing merchant ship’s cargo off the Sahara’s Atlantic coast. As he crosses paths at a coastal sanctuary with Amastan, a young Tuareg shaman searching for a stolen sacred amulet, their meeting will raise questions about the removal of African cultural treasures to Europe.

Backed by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) and the Centre Cinématographique Marocain, the film was produced by Budapest-based Mirage Film with Morocco’s Eclipse Films and coproduction partner Rif Film Morocco.

Shot across 38 days in Hungary and Morocco (including Casablanca, Tarfaya, and the Sahara), the project previously participated in Sarajevo’s CineLink Work in Progress and Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops.

The date of the Hungarian premiere has not been announced yet.