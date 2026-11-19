How Could I Live Without You? 2 also surpassed the opening weekend records of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, 189,904 admissions), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022, 177,279 admissions), Thor: Ragnarök (2017, 174,521 admissions), Frozen 2 (2019, 165,216 admissions), and The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026, 100,983 admissions).

Produced again by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft., the sequel of Orosz Dénes’ 2024 romantic musical comedy How Could I Live Without You?, which exceeded 1 m admissions and 5 m EUR gross while the shooting for a sequel was underway in 2025, was co-financed by TV2 and backed by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

Based on the iconic songs of Ferenc Demjén, How Could I Live Without You? dominated Hungarian theatres for months and went down in film history as the most successful Hungarian film of the past 40 years.

The premiere of How Could I Live Without You? 2 was met with extraordinary anticipation. The film’s first trailers generated millions of views online, and advance ticket sales data indicated weeks before the premiere that cinemas could expect one of the biggest Hungarian film premieres of all times.

Released on 12 November 2026 by InterCom Zrt., How Could I Live Without You? 2 continues to be shown in nearly every Hungarian cinema and it is also being screened at numerous locations across the border, such as Romania, where it topped the opening charts with 30,271 admissions and 132,439 EUR / 708,341 RON, distributed by Taylor Projects (according to Cinemagia).

How Could I Live Without You? 2 fast-forwards six years as the beloved group of friends (played by Márk Ember, Franciska Törőcsik, Péter Marics, and more) reunites for a wedding by the Hungarian sea.

The previous record for a Hungarian film with the best opening since 1990 was held by Out of Order / A minister félrelép with 144,000 admissions in 1997. The film directed by András Kern and Róbert Koltai, was produced by Hungarofilm.