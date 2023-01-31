Korean Historical Spy Film Harbin Starts Shooting in Latvia

RIGA: More than 100 Korean film professionals are shooting the historical spy thriller Harbin in Latvia. The film is directed by Woo Min-ho and lensed by Hong Kyung-pyo, who previously worked on Bong Joon Ho's Parasite and Snowpiercer. The production serviced by Latvian Film Angels Studio received funding from the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia .

The film is shot entirely in Latvia from 27 January to 27 February 2023. The authenticity of the filming locations from various Latvian towns, including Riga, and the quality of film services were the main reasons for deciding to shoot this historical drama in Latvia. Harbin has been the third Asian film project for Film Angels studio in the past two years.

The production involves several film professionals such as producer Jānis Kalējs, line producer Katrīna Zeile, first assistant director Katrīna Tomašicka, set designer Juris Žukovskis, costume designer Katrīna Liepa, make-up artist Aija Beata Rjabovska, as well as gaffer Juris Zemītis and location manager Ēriks Kibermanis.

In Harbin Latvia stands in for Korea, as the film tells a story about Korean independence activists at the very beginning of the 20th century. Harbin is produced by South Korean studio Hive Media Corp. The French-Korean company Keystone Films, based in France, is also involved in the production.

Established in 2002, Film Angels Studio has worked on its own Latvian titles and it also serviced and coproduced several international projects.