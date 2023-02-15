BOX OFFICE: Increased Admissions to Latvian Films in 2022

RIGA: Total admissions in Latvia increased three times, while admissions to domestic films doubled in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the official statistics issued by the National Film Centre of Latvia .

In 2022 total admissions were 1,715,494, which is below the pre-pandemic numbers (2,723,422 total admissions in 2019), but it is a sign of recovery for a country with a population of 1.8 m and 32 screens.

Admissions to Latvian films amounted to 188,352 in 2022, due to the numerous domestic releases of Latvian films which had been delayed by the pandemic. The last quarter of 2022 alone saw no less than 11 domestic premieres. The total number of domestic premieres in 2022 was 41, compared to 12 in 2021.

These titles also emerged as the most viewed ones. The leader is Viesturs Kairišs' autobiographically inspired coming of age period drama January / Janvāris, produced and distributed by Mistrus Media, with 35,267 admissions. It is followed by two family adventures: Aigars Grauba's Accidental Santa / Circenīša Ziemassvētki, produced by Film Studio Grauba and distributed by Baltic Content Media, and Jaak Kilmi’s Christmas in the Jungle / Ziemassvētki džungļos, produced by Latvia's Locomotive, coproduced by Estonian Stellar Film and distributed by Acme Film Latvia, with 27,468 and 25,972 admissions, respectively.

