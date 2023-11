Latvian Patriot Week Online Film Festival Underway Worldwide

RIGA: The National Film Centre of Latvia , in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, started a Patriot Week online film festival on 11 November 2023. A selection of 15 films is available free of charge worldwide on the filmas.lv platform till 19 November 2023.

The programme includes brand new Latvian films, cinema classics, films from the Centenary, documentaries and animated films.

Seven feature films, one long animated film, two documentaries and five short animated films are on the menu. Among them are new feature films: January / Janvāris directed by Viesturs Kairišs, produced by Mistrus Media and coproduced by Lithuania’s Artbox and Poland’s Staron Film, Linda Olte’s Sisters / Masas, produced by Trickster Pictures and coproduced by FenixFilm, Deep Sea Studios, Albolina Film, and Dzintars Dreibergs' Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis produced by Kultfilma.

