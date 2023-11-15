Latvia Presents 11 Films at 2023 Tallinn Black Nights FF

RIGA: Latvia’s participation in the 27th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (3 – 19 November 2023) includes 11 films in several competition programmes and out of competition, as well as five projects at Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event .

Latvia is traditionally the most widely represented country in the programme of the Baltic competition. This year, Latvia is represented by five films: feature films My Freedom by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile (produced by TASSE Film and coproduced by Lithuania’s M-Films), The Brazen by Aik Karapetian (produced by Vino Films) and Taurins Senior by Alexander Hahn (produced by Latvia’s arTevi Films Ltd. in coproduction with British Mojo Raiser Production), as well as documentaries Everything Will Be Alright by Stanislavs Tokalov and Eastern Front by Vitaly Mansky and Yevhen Titarenko.

Two Latvian minority coproductions were selected for children's and youth film competitions: Arnold Cautious and the Happiness Stone by the Finnish director Arto Halonen (produced by Finland’s Art Films Production and coproduced by Tasse Film) and the long animated film A Grayhound of a Girl by Italian director Enzo d'Alò, a coproduction between Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, UK, Latvia, Estonia and Germany, involving the Latvian company Rija Films alongside Paul Thiltges Distribution, Aliante, Jam Media, Goag Productions, Amrion Production and Fish Blowing Bubbles.

Tomas Vengris’s feature film Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania has its world premiere in the Rebels with a Cause section. The film is a coproduction between Lithuania (Studio Uljana Kim), Ireland (Tiger Darling Productions) and Latvia (Studio Locomotive).

The Estonian/Latvian/Greek/Finnish coproduction Invisible Fight by Rainer Sarnet, produced by Homeless Bob Productions and coproduced by White Picture, Neda Film and Helsinki-Filmi, will screen out of competition.

In the Works in Progress Baltic section programme of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event, four out of nine projects are by Latvian authors.

Other Latvian professionals are involved in several industry programmes, including a conference dedicated to film education and industry standards Projecting Forward: Crafting Next Scene in Baltic Filmmaking & Education, which will be held on 15 November 2023.

The conference will present the results of a two-year cooperation between Tallinn University's Baltic Film, Media and Art School (BFMS), the National Film School of the Latvian Academy of Culture, the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre, the Estonian Society of Cinematographers and the association Lithuanian Shorts, according to the National Film Centre of Latvia.