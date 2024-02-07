A Postcard from Rome Awarded Best Latvian Feature Film of 2023 at Lielais Kristaps Awards

RIGA: Elza Gauja’s love story about two senior postal workers A Postcard from Rome / Pastkarte no Romas received the main award at the Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps . The most awards, five, went to film director Stanislavs Tokalovs’ work.

Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi, which Tokalovs co-directed with Juris Kursietis, received three awards including Best TV Series, Best Scriptwriter and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

It was another accolade for Kārlis Arnolds Avots, who got Best Actor in a Leading Role last year in Viesturs Kairišs’ coming-of age-drama January / Janvāris, produced by Latvia’s Mistrus Media and coproduced by Lithuania’s Artbox and Poland’s Staron Film.

Two awards went to Tokalovs’ documentary Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi: Best Long Documentary and Best Editing (Stefan Stabenow).

The feature film The Brazen / Bezkaunīgie by Aik Karapetian scored four awards: Aik Karapetian was awarded for Directing, Ivars Arutjunjans was named Best Composer, Jurģis Kmins received the award for Best Cinematography and Aldis Meinerts won in the Best Production Designer category.

The ceremony of the Lielais Kristaps Awards was held in Riga on 4 February 2024.

WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

A Postcard from Rome / Pastkarte no Romas (Latvia)

Directed by Elza Gauja

Produced by Picture House

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, TV3 Group Latvia

Best TV Series:

Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi (Latvia)

Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis

Produced by Tasse Film

Best Director:

Aik Karapetian for The Brazen / Bezkaunīgie (Latvia)

Produced by Vino Films

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

Best Scriptwriter:

Teodora Markova, Staņislavs Tokalovs, Waldemar Kalinowski for Soviet Jeans

Best Leading Actress:

Ērika Eglija-Grāvele in My Freedom / Mana brīvība (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile

Produced by Tasse Film

Coproduced by M-Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

Best Leading Actor:

Kārlis Arnolds Avots in Soviet Jeans

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Sabīne Tīkmane in Black Velvet (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Liene Linde

Produced by Ego Media

Coproduced by Tremora

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Darius Meškauskas in My Freedom

Best Debut Film:

Breathing Underwater / Elpot zem ūdens (Latvia)

Directed by Ronalds Mežmačs

Produced by flyfarfilms

Best Animated Film:

Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)

Directed by Roze Stiebra

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Special Mention for an Animated Film:

In the End / Beigubeigas (Latvia)

Directed by Linda Stūre

Produced by Atom Art

Best Documentary:

Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi (Latvia)

Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs

Produced by Ego Media

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Short Fiction Film:

Resistance Is Futile (Latvia)

Directed by Armands Začs

Best Documentary Short Film:

Full Moon Serenade / Pilnmēness serenāde (Latvia)

Directed by Mārcis Ābele, Lauris Ābele

Best Documentary Director:

Marta Herca for It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)

Produced by Ego Media

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

Best Cinematography:

Jurģis Kmins for The Brazen

Best Cinematography in a Documentary Film:

Yevhen Titarenko, Ivan Fomichenko for Eastern Front / Austrumu fronte (Latvia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, USA)

Directed by Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky

Produced by Vertov, Braha Production Company

Coproduced by Hypermarket Film , TV Current Time

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund

Best Director of an Animated Film:

Roze Stiebra for Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Production Design of an Animated Film:

Aleksejs Naumovs for Rule of the Heart

Best Editing:

Stefan Stabenow for Everything Will Be Alright

Best Production Design:

Aldis Meinerts for The Brazen

Best Original Music:

Ivars Arutjunjans for The Brazen

Best Sound:

Ģirts Bišs for In the End

Best Costumes:

JaanusVahtra, Berta Vīlipsone for The Invisible Fight (Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Finland)

Directed by Rainer Sarnet

Produced by Homeless Bob Production

Coproduced by Neda Film, White Picture, Helsinki Filmi

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Tallifornia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Greek Film Commission, EKOME Incentive Programme Greece, the Finnish Film Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages

Best Make-up Artist:

Gunda Zvirbule for Soviet Milk / Mātes piens (Latvia, Belgium)

Directed by Ināra Kolmane

Produced by Film Studio Deviņi

Coproduced by TET, Umedia Production SPRL

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA,TET

Best Student Film:

Confessions of My Childhood Body / Mana bērnības ķermeņa atzīšanās (Latvia)

Directed by Emīlija Karetņikova

Produced by Air Productions, the Latvian Academy of Culture

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, DEPO