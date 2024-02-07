A Postcard from Rome Awarded Best Latvian Feature Film of 2023 at Lielais Kristaps Awards

Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi, which Tokalovs co-directed with Juris Kursietis, received three awards including Best TV Series, Best Scriptwriter and Best Actor in a Leading Role.
It was another accolade for Kārlis Arnolds Avots, who got Best Actor in a Leading Role last year in Viesturs Kairišs’ coming-of age-drama January / Janvāris, produced by Latvia’s Mistrus Media and coproduced by Lithuania’s Artbox and Poland’s Staron Film.
Two awards went to Tokalovs’ documentary Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi: Best Long Documentary and Best Editing (Stefan Stabenow).
The feature film The Brazen / Bezkaunīgie by Aik Karapetian scored four awards: Aik Karapetian was awarded for Directing, Ivars Arutjunjans was named Best Composer, Jurģis Kmins received the award for Best Cinematography and Aldis Meinerts won in the Best Production Designer category.
The ceremony of the Lielais Kristaps Awards was held in Riga on 4 February 2024.
WINNERS:
Best Feature Film:
A Postcard from Rome / Pastkarte no Romas (Latvia)
Directed by Elza Gauja
Produced by Picture House
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, TV3 Group Latvia
Best TV Series:
Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi (Latvia)
Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis
Produced by Tasse Film
Best Director:
Aik Karapetian for The Brazen / Bezkaunīgie (Latvia)
Produced by Vino Films
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia
Best Scriptwriter:
Teodora Markova, Staņislavs Tokalovs, Waldemar Kalinowski for Soviet Jeans
Best Leading Actress:
Ērika Eglija-Grāvele in My Freedom / Mana brīvība (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile
Produced by Tasse Film
Coproduced by M-Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe MEDIA
Best Leading Actor:
Kārlis Arnolds Avots in Soviet Jeans
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Sabīne Tīkmane in Black Velvet (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Liene Linde
Produced by Ego Media
Coproduced by Tremora
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Darius Meškauskas in My Freedom
Best Debut Film:
Breathing Underwater / Elpot zem ūdens (Latvia)
Directed by Ronalds Mežmačs
Produced by flyfarfilms
Best Animated Film:
Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)
Directed by Roze Stiebra
Produced by Studio Locomotive
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Special Mention for an Animated Film:
In the End / Beigubeigas (Latvia)
Directed by Linda Stūre
Produced by Atom Art
Best Documentary:
Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi (Latvia)
Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs
Produced by Ego Media
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Short Fiction Film:
Resistance Is Futile (Latvia)
Directed by Armands Začs
Best Documentary Short Film:
Full Moon Serenade / Pilnmēness serenāde (Latvia)
Directed by Mārcis Ābele, Lauris Ābele
Best Documentary Director:
Marta Herca for It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)
Produced by Ego Media
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia
Best Cinematography:
Jurģis Kmins for The Brazen
Best Cinematography in a Documentary Film:
Yevhen Titarenko, Ivan Fomichenko for Eastern Front / Austrumu fronte (Latvia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, USA)
Directed by Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky
Produced by Vertov, Braha Production Company
Coproduced by Hypermarket Film , TV Current Time
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund
Best Director of an Animated Film:
Roze Stiebra for Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)
Produced by Studio Locomotive
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Production Design of an Animated Film:
Aleksejs Naumovs for Rule of the Heart
Best Editing:
Stefan Stabenow for Everything Will Be Alright
Best Production Design:
Aldis Meinerts for The Brazen
Best Original Music:
Ivars Arutjunjans for The Brazen
Best Sound:
Ģirts Bišs for In the End
Best Costumes:
JaanusVahtra, Berta Vīlipsone for The Invisible Fight (Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Finland)
Directed by Rainer Sarnet
Produced by Homeless Bob Production
Coproduced by Neda Film, White Picture, Helsinki Filmi
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Tallifornia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Greek Film Commission, EKOME Incentive Programme Greece, the Finnish Film Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages
Best Make-up Artist:
Gunda Zvirbule for Soviet Milk / Mātes piens (Latvia, Belgium)
Directed by Ināra Kolmane
Produced by Film Studio Deviņi
Coproduced by TET, Umedia Production SPRL
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA,TET
Best Student Film:
Confessions of My Childhood Body / Mana bērnības ķermeņa atzīšanās (Latvia)
Directed by Emīlija Karetņikova
Produced by Air Productions, the Latvian Academy of Culture
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, DEPO