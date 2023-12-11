GRANTS: Nine Latvian Projects Supported through ERFD to Be Completed in 2023

A total of 6,216,867 EUR were distributed to four fiction series, two youth and children’s fiction and documentaries, as well as three feature films.
The funding was part of the ERDF’s REACT-EU financial tool, intended to stimulate the growth of Latvian outfits by promoting the work of the country’s film producers, mitigating the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and preserving job opportunities.
These films and series will hit the screens in theatres and digitally from 2024 onwards.
