RIGA: The Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF ) has opened the application process for its four competition sections. The festival will be held 17 – 27 October 2024.

The deadline for submissions for the Feature Film Competition, Short Film National Competition and Baltic Music Video Competition is 30 June 2024, while the deadline for the Short Film International Competition is 31 May 2024.

Submissions until 25 March 2024 are free of charge.

Click HERE for the press release.