FESTIVALS: Winners of 2024 Artdocfest/Riga

RIGA: Once We Were Pitmen by Christian Johannes Koch and Jonas Matauschek won the Grand Prix in the Baltic Focus section of the 4th International Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest/Riga (1 - 8 March 2024). The winner of Artdocfest Open competition is the Polish majority coproduction In the Rearview directed by Maciek Hamela.

Nine films competed in the Baltic Focus programme and 20 titles have been selected for Artdocfest Open.

The festival also included the thematic programmes ArtDoc & ProArt, Ukraine above Everything, and Peace in War, as well as the Special Screenings and Night Time programmes.

The Riga International Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest/Riga was launched in Latvia in 2020 as a joint project of the Latvian direction of Artdocfest, Biedrība Artdoc Fest & Media, and the leaders of the documentary film industry in the Baltic States. The first Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest was held in Moscow in 2007, initiated by Vitaly Mansky, who moved to Latvia in 2014.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Baltic Focus:

Grand Prix:

Once We Were Pitmen (Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Christian Johannes Koch, Jonas Matauschek

Best Director:

Agnieszka Zwiefka for Vika! (Poland, Germany, Finland)

Special Prize:

Gravediggers (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Artdocfest Open:

Grand Prix:

In the Rearview (Poland, Ukraine, France)

Directed by Maciek Hamela

Best Director:

Marianna Kaat for The Last Relic (Estonia, Norway)

Jury Special Mention Award:

The Accidental President (UK)

Directed by Mike Lerner, Martin Herring

Special Prize:

The Dmitriev Affair (the Netherlands)

Directed by Jessika Gorter

Special Prize:

The Last Summer (France)

Directed by Vitaliy Akimov