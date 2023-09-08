Baltic Pitching Forum 2023 Announces Selected Projects

VILNIUS: Twelve short film projects from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, alongside guest country Greece, have been selected for the 11th edition of the Baltic Pitching Forum ( BPF ), which will be held in Vilnius 10 – 13 October 2023.

It is the first time when the Forum has invited a guest country that is located out of the Baltic Sea region.

In advance of the BPF, the selected participants and projects will receive personal consultation on their screenplays. During the event itself the participants will also take part in a pitching masterclass as well as a number of open lectures.

The 11th BPF pitching sessions will be available online to industry professionals around the world.

The Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts” in partnership with the Riga International Film Festival, the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, and PÖFF Shorts, with support from the Lithuanian Council for Culture.

The project is also supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Nordic-Baltic Mobility Programme for Culture, the Audiovisual Works Copyright Association “AVAKA” and the Vilnius City Municipality.

Selected Projects:

Pulcinella (Estonia)

Directed by Hleb Kuftseryn

Stiina (Estonia)

Directed by Elisabeth Kužovnik

Mari, Sweetie (Estonia)

Directed by Vivian Säde

Ainas (Latvia)

Directed by Monta Gāgane

In Her Locket (Latvia)

Directed by Sandija Miglava

Thank You for Your Review (Latvia)

Directed by Līva Polkmane, Marta Šleiere

Out (Lithuania)

Directed by Kristijonas Dirsė

On Conductor Street (Lithuania)

Directed by Gintė Regina

Drifting Apart (Lithuania)

Directed by Martynas Kundrotas

Cuddle Party (Greece)

Directed by Ioanna Digenaki

Tropic of the Mourning Gecko (Greece)

Directed by Stavros Markoulakis

The Incomplete Truth about Everything (Greece)

Directed by Emma Doxiadi

