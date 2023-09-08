08-09-2023

Baltic Pitching Forum 2023 Announces Selected Projects

By
    Baltic Pitching Forum 2022 Baltic Pitching Forum 2022 credit: Tautvydas Stukas

    VILNIUS: Twelve short film projects from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, alongside guest country Greece, have been selected for the 11th edition of the Baltic Pitching Forum (BPF), which will be held in Vilnius 10 – 13 October 2023.

    It is the first time when the Forum has invited a guest country that is located out of the Baltic Sea region.

    In advance of the BPF, the selected participants and projects will receive personal consultation on their screenplays. During the event itself the participants will also take part in a pitching masterclass as well as a number of open lectures.

    The 11th BPF pitching sessions will be available online to industry professionals around the world.

    The Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts” in partnership with the Riga International Film Festival, the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, and PÖFF Shorts, with support from the Lithuanian Council for Culture.

    The project is also supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Nordic-Baltic Mobility Programme for Culture, the Audiovisual Works Copyright Association “AVAKA” and the Vilnius City Municipality.

    Selected Projects:

    Pulcinella (Estonia)
    Directed by Hleb Kuftseryn

    Stiina (Estonia)
    Directed by Elisabeth Kužovnik

    Mari, Sweetie (Estonia)
    Directed by Vivian Säde

    Ainas (Latvia)
    Directed by Monta Gāgane

    In Her Locket (Latvia)
    Directed by Sandija Miglava

    Thank You for Your Review (Latvia)
    Directed by Līva Polkmane, Marta Šleiere

    Out (Lithuania)
    Directed by Kristijonas Dirsė

    On Conductor Street (Lithuania)
    Directed by Gintė Regina

    Drifting Apart (Lithuania)
    Directed by Martynas Kundrotas

    Cuddle Party (Greece)
    Directed by Ioanna Digenaki

    Tropic of the Mourning Gecko (Greece)
    Directed by Stavros Markoulakis

    The Incomplete Truth about Everything (Greece)
    Directed by Emma Doxiadi

    You can find out more about the selected projects HERE.

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Lithuania

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE Film Meets Games: Q&A with Paulius Juočeris, Managing Director of Lithuanian Iron Cat