Winners of 5th Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival

MESTIA: The Georgian short film Tragedy without a Hero by Revaz Nasidze, and the French production Sophie Lavaud - The Final Summit by François Damilano won the Grand Prix, and Best Mountain Film, respectively, at the 5th Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival (29 July – 3 August 2025).

Rusudan Glurjidze’s The Antique / Antikvariati, which has been selected as Georgia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category, closed the festival.

The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture, Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia.

The Antique was produced by Georgia’s Cinetech, Switzerland’s Cinetrain, Finland’s Whitepoint Digital and Germany’s Basis Berlin Filmproduction. The project was financed by the Georgian National Film Center, as well as through private investment.

WINNERS:

Grand Prix:

Tragedy without a Hero (Georgia)

Directed by Revaz Nasidze

Best Mountain Film:

Sophie Lavaud - The Final Summit (France)

Directed by François Damilano

Best Short Film:

Yolanda Goes Alone / Yolanda camina sola (Colombia)

Directed by John Agudelo Suárez

Special Jury Prize ex-aequo:

At the End of the Day (Egypt)

Directed by John Shehata

Gulls above Golgotha (Armenia)

Directed by Lia Karapetyan

Special Prize for Best Acting:

Avtandil Makharadze

Special Mention for a Mountain Film:

Paydos (Turkey)

Directed by Muge Manus

Special Mention for a Short Film:

The First Break # TheReelGame (India)

Directed by Abhimanyu Kanodia