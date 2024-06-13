Slow Wins Major Prizes at Lithuanian National Awards Silver Crane

VILNIUS: Marija Kavtaradze’s sophomore feature Slow / Tu man nieko neprimeni (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden) won six major awards out of 13 nominations at the 15th National Film Awards Silver Crane held at the LSVO Concert Hall in Vilnius. Slow won Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay awards, among others.

Deimantas Narkevičius debut feature Twittering Soul / Čiulbanti siela also won six awards (including for cinematography, costumes and music) out of 11 nominations.

Tomas Vengris’ sophomore work Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania / 5 ½ meilės istorijos viename Vilniaus bute (Lithuania, Ireland, Latvia), which was also nominated in 11 categories, scored one award for Best Supporting Actress.

The newly established Special Award for Film Culture Promotion went to the Lithuanian Shorts Agency.

The Golden Crane – Life Time Achievement Award went to Lithuanian film critic Živilė Pipinytė.

A total of 66 films were submitted: 10 feature films, 18 documentaries, 13 short films, six animated films, eight minority coproductions and 11 student films.

The Silver Crane Awards were held on 9 June 2024, organised by the Lithuanian Film Centre and the Audiovisual Works Copyright Association AVAKA.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

Slow / Tu man nieko neprimeni (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Directed by Marija Kavtaradze

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund

Best Short Film:

Tušinukas (Lithuania)

Directed by Adas Burkšaitis

Best Long Documentary:

The Mammoth Hunt / Mamutų medžioklė (Lithuania)

Directed by Aistė Stonytė

Produced by Studio Nominum

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Animated Film:

The One Who Knows / Ta, kuri žino (Lithuania)

Directed by Eglė Davidavičė

Best Director:

Marija Kavtaradze for Slow / Tu man nieko neprimeni (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Best Leading Actress:

Greta Grinevičiūtė in Slow / Tu man nieko neprimeni (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Best Leading Actor:

Kęstutis Cicėnas in Slow / Tu man nieko neprimeni (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Best Supporting Actress:

Hadar Ratzon Rotem in Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania / 5 ½ meilės istorijos viename Vilniaus bute (Lithuania, Ireland, Latvia)

Directed by Tomas Vengris

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Coproduced by Tiger Darling Productions, Studio Locomotive

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Supporting Actor:

Darius Meškauskas in My Freedom / Mana Brīvība (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile

Produced by TASSE Film

Coproduced by M-Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Cultural Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

Best Screenplay:

Marija Kavtaradze for Slow / Tu man nieko neprimeni (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Best Cinematographer:

Eitvydas Doškus for Twittering Soul 3D / Čiulbanti siela 3D (Lithuania)

Directed by Deimantas Narkevičius

Produced by Just a moment

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Music Composer:

Miša Skalskis for Twittering Soul 3D / Čiulbanti siela 3D (Lithuania)

Best Production Designer:

Algirdas Garbačiauskas for Twittering Soul 3D / Čiulbanti siela 3D (Lithuania)

Best Editor:

Silvija Vilkaitė for Slow / Tu man nieko neprimeni (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Best Sound Designer:

Saulius Urbanavičius for Twittering Soul 3D / Čiulbanti siela 3D (Lithuania)

Best Costume Designer:

Agnė Rimkutė for Twittering Soul 3D / Čiulbanti siela 3D (Lithuania)

Best Make-up Designer:

Eglė Mikalauskaitė Gricienė for Twittering Soul 3D / Čiulbanti siela 3D (Lithuania)

Best Minority Coproduction:

The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela) and Hugh Welchman

Produced by Breakthru Films

Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture Center, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Center, Film Center Serbia

Best Student Film:

Number One / Numeris vienas (Lithuania)

Directed by Milda Augustaitytė

Audience Award:

Millionaire's Legacy / Milijonieriaus palikimas (Lithuania)

Directed by Tadas Vidmantas

Produced by Stambus Planas