Alpha Violet Picks up Lithuanian/Latvian Drowning Dry ahead of Locarno Premiere

VILNIUS: Lithuanian director Laurynas Bareisa’s sophomore feature Drowning Dry has been acquired by the French sales agent Alpha Violet. The film will have its premiere in the International Competition of the Locarno Film Festival (7 - 17 August 2024).

Together with her sister Justė‘s family, Ernesta, her husband Lukas, and their son Kristupas are spending their weekend at a country house after her husband‘s victory in a mixed-martial arts tournament. The two families spend their time swimming in a nearby lake, having dinner and discussing family finances. After a near tragic accident, the sisters become single mothers and the second part of the film will follow their life in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"Drowning Dry is essentially about a group of people dealing with an almost tragic event that causes them experience emotional trauma in different ways. I used irregular repetition borrowed from the dry drowning condition as a structural element of the story in order to highlight the various ways of receiving and dealing with trauma. It helped me to organically merge story, subject and theme into one”, Laurynas Bareisa told FNE in February 2024.

Gelmine Glemzaite, Agne Kaktaite, Giedrius Kiela and Paulius Markevicius are the main actors of the film.

Klementina Remeikaite of Lithuanian Afterschool produced the film in coproduction with Matiss Kaza of Latvian Trickster Pictures, and with support from the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT and the Latvian broadcaster

Drowning Dry was shot entirely in Lithuania, near Vilnius, in August – September 2023 and November – December 2023.