Meeting Point Vilnius 2025 Announces Selected Projects

VILNIUS: Meeting Point Vilnius ( MPV ) has announced the selected projects in development and in production that will be pitched on 17 March 2025 at Forum Cinemas Vingis in Vilnius.

The industry section of the Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris will be held 17 – 20 March 2025.

The festival dates are 7 – 23 March 2025.

MPV 2025 Selected Projects:

Projects in Development:

A Song without Home (Georgia), Documentary

Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

Produced by ArtWay Film

Amanita (Lithuania), Animated film

Directed by Antanas Skučas

Produced by Tylus kinas

Cabo de hornos (Lithuania), Documentary

Directed by Ramūnas Greičius

Produced by Artbox

DNA of a Nation (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Ivan Sautkin

Produced by Babylon ’13

Coproduced by Zero Copy

Hold Me Closer (Lithuania, France, Latvia)

Directed by Irma Pužauskaitė

Produced by Smart Casual

Coproduced by Dolce Vita Films, Mima Films

I Am Going to Change the World (Lithuania)

Directed by Inesa Kurklietytė

Produced by Fralita Films

Independence Child (Lithuania)

Directed by Greta Griniūtė

Produced by Baltic Productions

Me – Greta (Georgia)

Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

Produced by 17/07 Productions

Night Mayor (Ukraine), Documentary

Directed by Kate Tiuri

Produced by Independent Cultural Initiatives

Zako (Armenia, France), Animated film

Directed by Tigran Arakelyan

Produced by OnOff Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions

Projects in Production:

Armour, Rust and Power (Lithuania), Documentary

Directed by Andrius Lekavičius

Produced by Cinema Cartel

Barracuda (Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, Italy)

Directed by Tomas Vengris

Produced by Austrè Studio

Coproduced by Allfilm, Heimathafen, Samarcanda film

Call Me Calendar (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Juris Poškus

Produced by FA Filma

Coproduced by Tremora

Hermann (Lithuania, Italy), Documentary

Directed by Šarūnas Mikulskis

Produced by Zero Copy

L’enfant terrible (Estonia, Lithuania), Documentary

Directed by Tatjana Mühlbayer-Park

Produced by Estofilm

Coproduced by Big Mother Production

Oblivion (Lithuania)

Directed by Danielius Minkevičius

Produced by Tremora

Revival (Armenia, Lithuania, Cyprus)

Directed by Jivan Avetisyan

Produced by LifeTree Pictures

Coproduced by Aikštės filmai, Caretta Films

Scarecrows (Latvia, Lithuania), Documentary

Directed by Laila Pakalnina

Produced by VFS Films

Coproduced by Moonmakers

Solommama (Norway, Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Janicke Askevold

Produced by Bacon Pictures Oslo

Coproduced by Dansu Films, Mistrus Media

Three Weeks under the Sea (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania)

Directed by Martin Kuba

Produced by Moloko Film

Coproduced by PubRes, Furia Film, Broom Films

