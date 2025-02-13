The 30th Kino Pavasaris Announces Full Programme

VILNIUS: Films by Gints Zilbalodis, Saulė Bliuvaitė, Dea Kulumbegashvili and Bogdan Mureșanu have been selected for the Competition of the 30th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris , which will be held 7 – 23 March 2025.

The festival announced its full programme on 13 February 2025, including the Lithuanian Premieres, the Lithuanian Shorts Marathon, Masters and Panorama, among others.

Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award nominated Flow by the Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis will open the festival as well as screen in the Competition.

Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of Kino Pavasaris will be held 17 – 20 March 2025. Its Work in Progress – Development and Work in Progress – Production selected projects will be announced soon.

COMPETITION:

April (France, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production

Coproduced by ARTE France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of ARTE France

Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, UK)

Directed by Halfdan Ulmann Tonde

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)

Directed by Olha Zhurba

To a Land Unknown (UK, Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, Occupied Palestinian Territory, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

Directed by Mahdi Fleifel

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Lizart Film

Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television

Supported by the Polish Film Institute