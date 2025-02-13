The 30th Kino Pavasaris Announces Full Programme

The festival announced its full programme on 13 February 2025, including the Lithuanian Premieres, the Lithuanian Shorts Marathon, Masters and Panorama, among others.
Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award nominated Flow by the Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis will open the festival as well as screen in the Competition.
Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of Kino Pavasaris will be held 17 – 20 March 2025. Its Work in Progress – Development and Work in Progress – Production selected projects will be announced soon.
COMPETITION:
April (France, Italy, Georgia)
Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
Coproduced by ARTE France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of ARTE France
Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, UK)
Directed by Halfdan Ulmann Tonde
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Produced by Kinotopia
Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA
Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)
Directed by Olha Zhurba
To a Land Unknown (UK, Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, Occupied Palestinian Territory, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
Directed by Mahdi Fleifel
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akisbado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Lizart Film
Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television
Supported by the Polish Film Institute