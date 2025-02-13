14-02-2025

The 30th Kino Pavasaris Announces Full Programme

    VILNIUS: Films by Gints Zilbalodis, Saulė Bliuvaitė, Dea Kulumbegashvili and Bogdan Mureșanu have been selected for the Competition of the 30th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris, which will be held 7 – 23 March 2025.

    The festival announced its full programme on 13 February 2025, including the Lithuanian Premieres, the Lithuanian Shorts Marathon, Masters and Panorama, among others.

    Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award nominated Flow by the Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis will open the festival as well as screen in the Competition.

    Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of Kino Pavasaris will be held 17 – 20 March 2025. Its Work in Progress – Development and Work in Progress – Production selected projects will be announced soon.

    COMPETITION:

    April  (France, Italy, Georgia)
    Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili
    Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
    Coproduced by ARTE France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of ARTE France

    Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, UK)
    Directed by Halfdan Ulmann Tonde

    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis  
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

    The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
    Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
    Produced by Kinotopia
    Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
    Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)
    Directed by Olha Zhurba

    To a Land Unknown (UK, Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, Occupied Palestinian Territory, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
    Directed by Mahdi Fleifel

    Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
    Produced by Akisbado
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

    Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur 
    Produced by Lizart Film
    Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

