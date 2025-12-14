GRANTS: Croatia Announces Production and Development Grants

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) unveiled new production and development grants on 11 and 12 December 2025.

Production support has been given to four feature films and debut features (4,150,000 EUR), four animated films (230,000 EUR), six long documentaries (311,000 EUR), three short documentaries (70,000 EUR), four short fiction films (235,000 EUR), five experimental films (190,000 EUR), and nine minority coproductions (325,000 EUR).

The biggest grant of 1.25 m EUR went to the feature film project Poskoci directed by Rajko Grlić and produced by Antitalent.

Development support went to feature, documentary and animated films, films for children and youth, and TV productions.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.

HERE and HERE you can find all the grants, in Croatian.