FNE at Cannes 2025: Macedonian Cinema in Cannes

The North Macedonia Film Agency will once again is having an active presence at the 78th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, participating in the Marché du Film.

Since 2010, the Agency has maintained a consistent presence with a promotional stand at the South-East European Pavilion (SEE Pavilion), alongside seven other countries from the region: Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Cyprus, Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia. The Agency promotes Macedonian cinema, its filmmakers, and the country’s potential for international co-productions and collaborations through this regional collaboration.

This year, Macedonian cinema will be represented through several titles and co-productions:

"Lions", directed by Dorian Noor Jespers, a minority co-production featured in the Directors’ Fortnight selection;

"Dodacameron", directed by Minos Papas, a co-production included in the Frontières market for genre projects in post-production;

"Tomorrow Morning", directed by Jani Bojadzi, which will have a market screening supported by the Agency;

"Lima", a short film directed by Batuhan Ibrahim, showcased in the Short Film Corner.

Agency representatives will also take part in key international industry events, including the General Assemblies of EFAD (European Film Agency Directors) and European Film Promotion, the “Ajde!” - Co-production Panel focused on Southeast Europe, and the Conference of the European Audiovisual Observatory.

The official delegation from the North Macedonia Film Agency includes Acting Director Veronika Bučkovska, Senior Film Associate Anita Stojcheska Aleksovska, and two students from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts — Martina Petreska and Leona Jarić.

Their participation is made possible through a Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Film Agency and the Faculty of Dramatic Arts. This partnership enables emerging professionals to gain direct exposure to one of the most influential events in the global film calendar. Through this initiative, the students will gain invaluable insights into international industry trends, expand their networks, and enhance their professional development.

Additionally, the Agency will hold a series of bilateral meetings with global partners to present North Macedonia’s co-production incentives, filming locations, and international distribution potential for Macedonian films.

The North Macedonia Film Agency remains committed to supporting the international promotion of Macedonian cinema and to creating new opportunities for the country’s filmmakers on the global stage.