Dimitrija Doksevski Appointed Director of ICFF Manaki Brothers

SKOPJE: Macedonian actor Dimitrija Doksevski has been appointed director of the International Cinematographers Film Festival Manaki Brothers , whose 46th edition will be held 20 - 27 September 2025.

Doksevski was elected during a special session of the Macedonian Film Professionals Association (DFRM). He will serve a two-year mandate.

“Doksevski presented his proposed festival programming and pledged to work on preserving the reputation of this international film festival”, the association said in a press release.

Dimitrija Doksevski (1983, Skopje) has a bachelor's degree in acting and a master's degree in directing from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Skopje. He works in the Drama Theater in Skopje. He has organised and produced theatre plays, various music events including two international open-air festivals, and several short films and children's shows.