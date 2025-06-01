Shambhala Wins 2025 Philosophical Film Festival in Skopje

SKOPJE: Shambhala by Nepalese director Min Bahadur Bham won the Golden Owl Award for Best Feature Film at the 15th Philosophical Film Festival , which took place in Skopje, North Macedonia.

The Golden Owl Audience Award for Best Feature Film went to Canadian film Universal Language by Matthew Rankin.

Several awards were handed out in the Short Competition Programme.

Five feature films and 15 short films were part of the official selection.

The awards ceremony at the Cinematheque of North Macedonia was followed by a screening of Derek Jarman's UK/Japanese comedy-drama Wittgenstein.

The Philosophical Film Festival is a film festival on the crossroads between philosophy and film, which tries to promote the idea of film as a medium that can provoke philosophical thought and illustrate philosophical ideas. The festival screened 30 films, in several programmes, including an educational programme, and a retrospective dedicated to Pier Paolo Pasolini, marking the 50th anniversary of his tragic death.

The festival took place in Skopje 22– 28May 2025, organised by the Macedonian Philosophical Society with the support of the North Macedonia Film Agency.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Best Feature Film:

Shambhala (Nepal, France, Norway, Hong Kong, Turkey, Taiwan, the United States, Qatar)

Directed by Min Bahadur Bham

Audience Award for Best Feature Film:

Universal Language (Canada)

Directed by Matthew Rankin

Short Film Competition:

Best Short Film:

Pasta Negra (Canada, Italy, Colombia, Venezuela)

Directed by Jorge Thielen Armand

Audience Award for Best Short Film:

Looking She Said I Forget (Netherlands, Switzerland)

Directed by Naomi Pacifique

Special Mention (Stefan Sidovski “Sido” Award):

Vultosos Cumes (Portugal, France, Belgium)

Directed by Diego Salgado