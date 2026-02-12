FNE at Berlinale 2026: Macedonian Cinema in Berlin

The North Macedonia Film Agency is presenting Macedonian cinema at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival and European Film Market (EFM) 2026 with a promotional stand in the Gropius Bau and the world premiere of 17 , the debut feature by Kosara Mitić, screening in the competitive Perspectives section. The film will have its world premiere on 18 February 2026 at 19:00 at the Bluemax Theater on Potsdamer Platz.

The Macedonian stand, located in the central area of Gropius Bau, will showcase the latest national productions and projects in development, while facilitating meetings with potential international partners and coproducers. The Film Agency has prepared a dedicated promotional catalogue and extensive marketing materials.

The Agency will also maintain an active presence on the EFM’s online platform, allowing professionals who cannot attend Berlin in person to follow Macedonian activities virtually.​

The continuous presence of the Film Agency at this market allows for increased visibility of Macedonian authors and productions, strengthening international cooperation, exchange of experiences and access to new sources of financing, thus directly contributing to the development and sustainability of the domestic film industry.

BERLINALE PERSPECTIVES

17 (North Macedonia / Serbia / Slovenia) by Kosara Mitić

World premiere | Debut film

SYNOPSIS

Seventeen-year-old Sara is hiding a secret during a school trip. When the trip spirals out of control and she witnesses her friend Lina being sexually assaulted, the two girls try to break the cycle of casual violence. This seals an everlasting bond between them.

DATES



Feb 17, 16:00, 19:00, CinemaxX 8 (Press Screening)

Feb 17, 21:15, CinemaxX 7 (Press Screening)

Feb 18, 19:00, Bluemax Theater (Premiere)

Feb 19, 15:45, Cubix 9

Feb 20, 21:45, Cubix 8

Feb 21, 19:00, Bluemax Theater

Feb 22, 17:30, Colosseum 1

World Sales Contact: Totem Films

Contact:

Sashko Micevski, director - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Veronika Buchkovska - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Biljana Filipovska - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Stefan Gjinoski - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Anastasija Tasevska - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.