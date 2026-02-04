Totem Films Picks Up Kosara Mitić’s Berlinale Perspectives Participant 17

SKOPJE: The French outfit Totem Films has acquired Kosara Mitić’s debut feature 17 ahead of its world premiere in the Berlinale’s competitive Perspectives section 2026.

The film produced by Tomi Salkovski through Black Cat Production in coproduction with Serbian Art & Popcorn and Slovenian December is inspired by a real-life event. It follows 17-year-old Sara, who departs on a school trip while hiding a heavy personal secret. When the excursion spirals out of control and she witnesses violence against her classmate Lina, the two girls form a bond that changes them forever.

“The real event behind 17 carries a weight that goes beyond the cinema, so my first responsibility was ethical, not artistic. What remains unseen or unsaid reflects how violence is often normalised or ignored”, said director Kosara Mitić during a press conference in Skopje.

For the producer Tomi Salkovski, the selection of 17 for Berlinale’s Perspectives programme is a great recognition of Macedonian film, highlighting the country’s new generation of filmmakers on one of the world’s most prestigious festival stages.

“The Berlinale Perspectives selection is a confirmation that the film truly has a bright future ahead of it. Working with Mitić on her debut feature, and with a predominantly young ensemble, confirms that Macedonian film can and does have strong potential”, said Salkovski.

The film received backing from the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, SEE Cinema Network, and the CineLink Work in Progress platform.

Local theatrical distribution plans in North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia involve the producing partners, with further territories to be announced, as Totem Films begins sales around the Berlinale market.