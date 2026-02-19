OBITUARY: Macedonian Actress Lence Delova

SKOPJE: Acclaimed Macedonian film and theatre actress Lence Delova has died at 77. During her career, she played in more than 30 films, TV films and series, including titles such as Before the Rain / Pred dozhdot (1994) by Milcho Manchevski, Upside Down / Prevrteno (2007) by Igor Ivanov, and To the Hilt / Do balcak (2014) by Stole Popov.

Born on 15 June 1948 in Skopje, Lence spent most of her career working in Macedonian TV, film and theatre, especially in the Drama Theatre in Skopje where she was part of the ensemble for decades. She had her TV debut in the 1970 TV series Detectives, directed by Dimitar Hristov and produced by Televizija Skopje.

After that she played in the films Divo Meso by Slobodan Unkovski (produced by Televizija Skopje), Tattoo / Tetoviranje by Stole Popov (produced by Vardar Film), Dust / Prashina by Milcho Manchevski, produced by History Dreams (UK), ena Film (Germany), Fandango (Italy), and Shadow Films (Macedonia), Mothers / Majki by Milcho Manchevski (produced by Banana Film in coproduction with Ciné-Sud Promotion and Elements Film), in addition to numerous roles in Macedonian TV shows.

Her accolades included the State Award “13 October” for her performance as Ophelia in the Macedonian play Hamlet, a best actress prize for her role as Trajanka in the Macedonian play Ni kjar – nizijan, and a lifetime achievement award at the theater festival “Vojdan Chernodrinski” in 2006.