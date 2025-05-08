FNE at Cannes 2025: Montenegrin Cinema in Cannes

Montenegrin Producer Bojana Radulović Selected for "Producers on the Move" Program at Cannes - Producer Bojana Radulović has been selected by the European Film Promotion (EFP), with the support of the Film Centre of Montenegro, to participate in the 26th edition of the “Producers on the Move” program, which will take place during the Cannes Film Festival from May 16-20, 2025.

The “Producers on the Move” program, organized by the pan-European network European Film Promotion (EFP), of which Montenegro is a member, has selected 20 European producers to participate in its networking program during the Cannes festival. The program includes online sessions from April 28-30 and an in-person program in Cannes from May 16-20, featuring case studies, workshops, and a promotional campaign.

Bojana Radulović was born in 1983 in Podgorica. She holds a Master’s degree from the University of Ghent, KASK School of Arts in Belgium, and a Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Visual Arts at the University of Mediterranean, Department of Audiovisual Production in Podgorica. She is an alumna of numerous prestigious programs, including EAVE (European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs), Sarajevo and Berlinale Talent Campus, IDFA Academy, EX Oriente Training, SXSW American Film Showcase (University of Southern California), as well as Oxford Cultural Associates and the British Council cultural leader program “Culture and Creativity” for the EU Western Balkans program.

In 2014, she founded the production company “Code Blue Production,” whose films have been screened at festivals in Venice, Locarno, Rotterdam, DOK Leipzig, IDFA, and others. Radulović will produce Eleonora Veninova’s project “Fires,” which addresses themes of gender inequality, coming of age, desire, disillusionment, and the position of women in society. The project has received support from the Film Centre of Montenegro through funding competitions for film project development and feature film production.

This marks the first time since the establishment of the Film Centre of Montenegro that a Montenegrin producer has been selected for this program. Previously selected Montenegrin producers include Sehad Čekić (2013) and Ivan Djurović (2014)

“Producers on the Move” is an initiative organized by EFP – European Film Promotion that connects producers from different European countries, facilitates experience exchange, and encourages international co-productions. It focuses on producers who have already achieved success at the national level and are ready for larger-scale projects. The program includes networking sessions, company and project presentations, connections with distributors and platform representatives, and discussions about funding opportunities.