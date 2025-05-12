Double Win for Montenegrin Film The Tower of Strength at Zaragoza IFF

PODGORICA: The Montenegrin film The Tower of Strength / Obraz directed by Nikola Vukčević won the awards for best director and best screenplay at the Zaragoza International Film Festival.

The film premiered at the 34th Cottbus Film Festival in November 2024, and it screened later at the Sofia IFF, and also at festivals in Cairo, Goa, Dhaka and Jaipur (where Đorđe Stojiljković received the award for best cinematographer.).

Set in 1941 Montenegro during WWII, The Tower of Strength follows Doka, a Muslim Albanian patriarch, who defies his former enemy Gjona, a member of the SS division "Skanderbeg", to protect a Montenegrin Christian child being hunted by Gjonaj’s troops.

“Our film is set during World War II, and recreating this historical reality posed the greatest production challenge, as we navigated tight budgets and the limitations of filming during the pandemic. To remind, it tells the story of a Christian child being hunted by a Muslim paramilitary fascist unit that murdered his parents and burned down his village. Much had to be meticulously portrayed regarding the motives and the concept of authenticity. Capturing these elements accurately and powerfully was essential and incredibly demanding,” Nikola Vukčević told FNE in Cottbus.

The Tower of Strength was produced by Nikola Vukčević and Milorad Radenović through Montenegro’s Galileo Production in coproduction with Serbia’s Cinnamon Films, Croatia’s Embrio Production, Montenegro’s RTCG and Progressive films, and Germany’s Mogador Film (with Christoph Thoke serving as associate producer).

The backers of the film include the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro, the Radio and Television of Montenegro and CEKUM.

The Zaragoza International Film Festival was held from 25 April to 2 May 2025.