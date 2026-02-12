FNE at Berlinale 2026: Montenegrin Cinema in Berlin

The Film Centre of Montenegro will participate in the European Film Market (EFM), taking place from 12–18 February 2026 as part of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, showcasing Montenegrin cinema and strengthening international collaboration through a range of activities.

Representatives of the Film Centre of Montenegro will have a stand at the Martin-Gropius-Bau, where they will present the latest achievements in Montenegrin cinema to European film professionals, producers, and distributors. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about current productions and co-productions, festivals, and the exceptional opportunities Montenegro offers as a filming destination.

During the market, a screening of To Hold a Mountain, directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić, will be held for distributors, festival representatives, and sales agents to support the film's continued international distribution. The documentary recently won the Grand Jury Prize for Best International Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Film Centre of Montenegro will also promote Montenegro's potential and capacity as a filming destination, along with the Montenegrin Cinema 2026 catalogue, which provides an overview of current film projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the market, numerous bilateral meetings are scheduled with representatives of leading international festivals and film institutions. These meetings aim to deepen collaboration and explore opportunities for dedicated showcases of Montenegrin cinema at select festivals in the coming period.

Participation in the European Film Market represents a valuable opportunity to promote Montenegrin cinema at one of the world's most important film markets and to establish new partnerships while strengthening existing ones with international film professionals and organisations. Together with the Marché du Film in Cannes and the American Film Market, the EFM is one of the three leading film markets globally, bringing together industry professionals from over 130 countries.

The Film Centre of Montenegro has maintained a continuous presence at the European Film Market since 2019.