Winter Edition of Adriatic Region Festival Network Kicks Off in Six Countries

PODGORICA: From 22 January to 5 February 2026, audiences in Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia and North Macedonia can watch six acclaimed regional films in cinemas and online within the Winter Edition of the Adriatic Region Festival Network.

The programme begins on 22 January 2026 with cinema screenings in Herceg Novi, Belgrade, Sarajevo, Zagreb, Ljubljana and Skopje. All films will be available online from 23 January HERE.

The screenings are free of charge.

SELECTED FILMS:

Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Monoo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Living Pictures

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, Zefyr Media Fund, Filmkraft Rogaland, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Center Serbia, in association with Arri and RTV Slovenija, and supported by Media Creative Europe.

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania)

Directed by Danis Tanović

Produced by Propeler Film

Coproduced by Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik, Tramal Films, Tangaj Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Switzerland)

Directed by Mirjana Karanović

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages

Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Ivan Marinović

Produced by Adriatic Western

Coproduced by Sense Production, Analog Vision, Kinorama, Krug Film, SPOKFilms

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Planet 7693 / Planeta 7693 (Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Gojko Berkuljan

Produced by A Production, Giggling Goat

Coproduced by Cinnerent, Skopje Film Studio kkk

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro