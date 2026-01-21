21-01-2026

Winter Edition of Adriatic Region Festival Network Kicks Off in Six Countries

    Mother Mara by Mirjana Karanović Mother Mara by Mirjana Karanović photo: Petar Đorđević

    PODGORICA: From 22 January to 5 February 2026, audiences in Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia and North Macedonia can watch six acclaimed regional films in cinemas and online within the Winter Edition of the Adriatic Region Festival Network.

    The programme begins on 22 January 2026 with cinema screenings in Herceg Novi, Belgrade, Sarajevo, Zagreb, Ljubljana and Skopje. All films will be available online from 23 January HERE.

    The screenings are free of charge.

    SELECTED FILMS:

    Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Sonja Prosenc 
    Produced by Monoo
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & DollyLiving Pictures
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, Zefyr Media Fund, Filmkraft Rogaland, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Center Serbia, in association with Arri and RTV Slovenija, and supported by Media Creative Europe.

    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart 
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

    My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania)
    Directed by Danis Tanović
    Produced by Propeler Film
    Coproduced by Obala Art CentarBaš Čelik, Tramal Films, Tangaj Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Switzerland)
    Directed by Mirjana Karanović
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages

    Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Ivan Marinović
    Produced by Adriatic Western
    Coproduced by Sense Production, Analog Vision, Kinorama, Krug Film, SPOKFilms
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Planet 7693 / Planeta 7693 (Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Gojko Berkuljan
    Produced by A Production, Giggling Goat
    Coproduced by CinnerentSkopje Film Studio kkk
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro

