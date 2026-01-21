Winter Edition of Adriatic Region Festival Network Kicks Off in Six Countries

The programme begins on 22 January 2026 with cinema screenings in Herceg Novi, Belgrade, Sarajevo, Zagreb, Ljubljana and Skopje. All films will be available online from 23 January HERE.
The screenings are free of charge.
SELECTED FILMS:
Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Produced by Monoo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Living Pictures
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, Zefyr Media Fund, Filmkraft Rogaland, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Center Serbia, in association with Arri and RTV Slovenija, and supported by Media Creative Europe.
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild
My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania)
Directed by Danis Tanović
Produced by Propeler Film
Coproduced by Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik, Tramal Films, Tangaj Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Switzerland)
Directed by Mirjana Karanović
Produced by This and That Productions
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages
Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
Directed by Ivan Marinović
Produced by Adriatic Western
Coproduced by Sense Production, Analog Vision, Kinorama, Krug Film, SPOKFilms
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Planet 7693 / Planeta 7693 (Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Gojko Berkuljan
Produced by A Production, Giggling Goat
Coproduced by Cinnerent, Skopje Film Studio kkk
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro