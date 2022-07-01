01-07-2022

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market 2022

    VENICE: Projects from Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia and Poland have been selected for the 9th edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market, which will take place 2 - 4 September 2022 as part of the Venice Production Bridge, within the 79th Venice International Film Festival (31 August  - 10 September 2022).

    The 3-day Venice Gap-Financing Market will present 63 projects in the final stages of development and funding, selected from among more than 240 applications.

    The VPB Countries in Focus 2022 are Taiwan and France.

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market 2022:

    Fiction and Documentary Projects:

    Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria) Feature film
    Directed by Yorgos Zois
    Produced by Foss Production
    Coproduced by Homemade Films, Red Carpet

    Blue Banks / Malul vânăt (Romania, France, Slovenia)  Feature film
    Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun
    Produced by Atelier de Film
    Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo

    Flow (France, Germany, Latvia) Feature film
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
    Produced by Sacrebleu Productions
    Coproduced by Cine Litte Productions, Dream Well Studios

    FüR Irena (Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria)  Documentary
    Directed by Giedrė Žickytė
    Produced by Moonmakers
    Coproduced by Allfilm, Agitprop

    The God Will Not Help / Bog nece pomoci (Croatia, Italy) Feature film
    Directed by Hana Jusić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Rosamont

    The Master of This Silence (France, Poland, Ukraine) Feature film
    Directed by Jonathan Littell
    Produced by Veilleur de Nuit

    Titanic Ocean (Greece, France, Spain, Romania, Germany, Japan)  Feature film
    Directed by Konstantina Kotzamani
    Produced by Homemade Films

    Immersive Projects:

    Eyes of Shame / Gedos akys (Lithuania, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Tomas Tamosaitis, Emmanuel Rouglan and Skirmanta Jakaite
    Produced by Insomniak
    Coproduced by Joni Art, Institute for Transmedia Design

    11 Biennale College – Cinema – Virtual Reality Projects:

    Humart (Poland, UK)
    Directed by Michał Stankiewicz, Liliana Grzybowska

    Click HERE to see the full list of selected projects.

