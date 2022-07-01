Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market 2022

VENICE: Projects from Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia and Poland have been selected for the 9th edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market, which will take place 2 - 4 September 2022 as part of the Venice Production Bridge, within the 79th Venice International Film Festival (31 August - 10 September 2022).

The 3-day Venice Gap-Financing Market will present 63 projects in the final stages of development and funding, selected from among more than 240 applications.



The VPB Countries in Focus 2022 are Taiwan and France.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market 2022:

Fiction and Documentary Projects:

Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria) Feature film

Directed by Yorgos Zois

Produced by Foss Production

Coproduced by Homemade Films, Red Carpet

Blue Banks / Malul vânăt (Romania, France, Slovenia) Feature film

Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun

Produced by Atelier de Film

Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo

Flow (France, Germany, Latvia) Feature film

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Sacrebleu Productions

Coproduced by Cine Litte Productions, Dream Well Studios

FüR Irena (Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria) Documentary

Directed by Giedrė Žickytė

Produced by Moonmakers

Coproduced by Allfilm, Agitprop

The God Will Not Help / Bog nece pomoci (Croatia, Italy) Feature film

Directed by Hana Jusić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Rosamont

The Master of This Silence (France, Poland, Ukraine) Feature film

Directed by Jonathan Littell

Produced by Veilleur de Nuit

Titanic Ocean (Greece, France, Spain, Romania, Germany, Japan) Feature film

Directed by Konstantina Kotzamani

Produced by Homemade Films

Immersive Projects:

Eyes of Shame / Gedos akys (Lithuania, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Tomas Tamosaitis, Emmanuel Rouglan and Skirmanta Jakaite

Produced by Insomniak

Coproduced by Joni Art, Institute for Transmedia Design

11 Biennale College – Cinema – Virtual Reality Projects:

Humart (Poland, UK)

Directed by Michał Stankiewicz, Liliana Grzybowska

