Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market 2022

The 3-day Venice Gap-Financing Market will present 63 projects in the final stages of development and funding, selected from among more than 240 applications.
The VPB Countries in Focus 2022 are Taiwan and France.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market 2022:
Fiction and Documentary Projects:
Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria) Feature film
Directed by Yorgos Zois
Produced by Foss Production
Coproduced by Homemade Films, Red Carpet
Blue Banks / Malul vânăt (Romania, France, Slovenia) Feature film
Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun
Produced by Atelier de Film
Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo
Flow (France, Germany, Latvia) Feature film
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Sacrebleu Productions
Coproduced by Cine Litte Productions, Dream Well Studios
FüR Irena (Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria) Documentary
Directed by Giedrė Žickytė
Produced by Moonmakers
Coproduced by Allfilm, Agitprop
The God Will Not Help / Bog nece pomoci (Croatia, Italy) Feature film
Directed by Hana Jusić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Rosamont
The Master of This Silence (France, Poland, Ukraine) Feature film
Directed by Jonathan Littell
Produced by Veilleur de Nuit
Titanic Ocean (Greece, France, Spain, Romania, Germany, Japan) Feature film
Directed by Konstantina Kotzamani
Produced by Homemade Films
Immersive Projects:
Eyes of Shame / Gedos akys (Lithuania, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Tomas Tamosaitis, Emmanuel Rouglan and Skirmanta Jakaite
Produced by Insomniak
Coproduced by Joni Art, Institute for Transmedia Design
11 Biennale College – Cinema – Virtual Reality Projects:
Humart (Poland, UK)
Directed by Michał Stankiewicz, Liliana Grzybowska
Click HERE to see the full list of selected projects.