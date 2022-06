Ten Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

STRASBOURG: Ten majority and minority coproductions from FNE partner countries, including new projects by Radu Jude, Ivan Ostrochovský and Petar Valchanov & Kristina Grozeva, received Eurimages coproduction support at the second session in 2022. The results were announced on 27 June 2022.

A total of 24 feature films including two documentaries and two animated films received 6,511,000 EUR.

Projects from fne partner countries receiving Eurimages co-production support:

A Case History (Romania, Croatia) 150,000 EUR

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by 4 Proof Film, Kinorama

Animal (Greece, Austria, Bulgaria, Romania) 418,000 EUR

Directed by Sofia Exarchou

Produced by Homemade Films

Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup, Ars Digital Studio, Digital Cube

Apathy (France, Greece, Estonia, Sweden) 390,000 EUR

Directed by Alexandros Avranas

Produced by Les Films du Worso

Coproduced by Elle Driver, Asterisk, Playground, Amrion, Snowglobe, Fox in the Show

Chain Reaction (Serbia, Slovenia, North Macedonia) 350,000 EUR

Directed by Dragan Bjelorgrlić

Produced by Cobra Film

Coproduced by Ton Film, Perfo Film, Skopje Film Studio, Bitter Frames Production

Just One Drop (Germany, Georgia, Bulgaria) 100,000 EUR

Directed by Stefan Tolz

Produced by Filmpunkt

Coproduced by Studio 99, Agitprop

The Black Hole (Estonia, Finland) 220,000 EUR

Directed by Moonika Siimets

Produced by Amrion

Coproduced by Aamu Film Company

The Last Hero (Slovenia, Greece) 126,000 EUR

Directed by Žiga Virc

Produced by Studio Virc

Coproduced by Minos Nikolakakis

The Spring (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary) 260,000 EUR

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart Films

Coproduced by Negativ, Proton Cinema



The Sweet Bitterness of Ripe Pomegranates (North Macedonia, Bulgaria) 48,000 EUR

Directed by Andrej Ilievski Volkashin

Produced by Veda Film Productions

Coproduced by Screening Emotions

Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece) 135,000 EUR

Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal



