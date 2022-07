LUXEMBOURG: Producers (fiction, documentary and TV series), who are already working in the film and television industries, are welcome to apply for the EAVE Producers Workshop 2023 till 29 August 2022.

Applications from associated branches of the industry (commissioning, funding, legal and finance, festivals & markets, media administration) can also apply.

Each year 50 participants are selected from most of the EU countries and beyond.

The three workshops are set to take place on 3-10 March 2023 in Luxembourg, on 11-17 June in Alpbach (Austria), and in October 2023 in the Netherlands.

Click HERE for more information.