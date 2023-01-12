WEMW 2023 Announces Full Lineup

Last Stop Trieste will present six creative documentaries, This is IT will showcase 10 works in progress (six narrative fiction and four hybrid and experimental films), while eight projects have been selected for First Cut+.
Film production companies from Croatia, Serbia and Poland are among the eight companies selected for the second edition of the EAVE Slate programme.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Last Stop Trieste, This is IT and First Cut+ 2023:
Last Stop Trieste:
Smiling Georgia (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Luka Beradze
Produced by 1991 Productions
Coproduced by Color of May, Enekeny Films
Snajka: Diary of Expectations (Croatia, Italy, Kosovo)
Directed by Tea Vidovic Dalipi
Produced by RESTART
Coproduced by STEfilm, Möbius
The Land You Belong (Italy, Romania)
Directed by Elena Rebeca Carini
Produced by Small Boss
Coproduced by Luna Film
This is IT:
Amor (Italy, Lithuania)
Directed by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri
Produced by Stefilm
Coproduced by Era film
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by RESTART
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Redemption (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia, Norway)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Produced by Monoo
Coproduced by Incipit film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Living Pictures, Incitus Film
Role Model (Slovenia, Italy, Czech Republic, Serbia)
Directed by Nejc Gazvoda
Produced by PERFO d.o.o.
Coproduced by La Sarraz Pictures, Film Kolektiv, Biberche Productions
Snot & Splash and the Mystery of Disappearing Holes (Finland, Italy, Poland)
Directed by Teemu Nikki
Produced by It's Alive Films
Coproduced by Iwonder, Orka Film
First Cut+:
78 Days (Serbia)
Directed by Emilija Gašić
Produced by Set Sail Films
Erto (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Alessandro Negrini
Produced by Incipit Film
Coproduced by Casablanca Films
Explanation for Everything (Hungary)
Directed by Gabor Reisz
Produced by Proton Cinema
It Was a Beautiful Day (Slovenia)
Directed by Perica Rajčič
Produced by Vertigo Ljubljana
What’s to Be Done (Croatia)
Directed by Goran Dević
Produced by 15th Art Production
EAVE Slate:
Antitalent (Croatia): producer Katarina Prpić
Non-Aligned Films (Serbia): producer Dragana Jovović
Serce (Poland): producer Kuba Kosma
Click HERE for the press release and the full selections of Last Stop Trieste, This is IT and First Cut+ and EAVE Slate 2023.
Click HERE for the full list of projects selected for the WEMW Co-production Forum 2023.