WEMW 2023 Announces Full Lineup

TRIESTE: When East Meets West has announced the lineup for Last Stop Trieste, This is IT and First Cut+ at its 13th edition, which will take place 22-25 January 2023 within the Trieste Film Festival (21 – 28 January 2023).

Last Stop Trieste will present six creative documentaries, This is IT will showcase 10 works in progress (six narrative fiction and four hybrid and experimental films), while eight projects have been selected for First Cut+.

Film production companies from Croatia, Serbia and Poland are among the eight companies selected for the second edition of the EAVE Slate programme.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Last Stop Trieste, This is IT and First Cut+ 2023:

Last Stop Trieste:

Smiling Georgia (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Luka Beradze

Produced by 1991 Productions

Coproduced by Color of May, Enekeny Films

Snajka: Diary of Expectations (Croatia, Italy, Kosovo)

Directed by Tea Vidovic Dalipi

Produced by RESTART

Coproduced by STEfilm, Möbius

The Land You Belong (Italy, Romania)

Directed by Elena Rebeca Carini

Produced by Small Boss

Coproduced by Luna Film

This is IT:

Amor (Italy, Lithuania)

Directed by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

Produced by Stefilm

Coproduced by Era film

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by RESTART

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Redemption (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia, Norway)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Monoo

Coproduced by Incipit film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Living Pictures, Incitus Film

Role Model (Slovenia, Italy, Czech Republic, Serbia)

Directed by Nejc Gazvoda

Produced by PERFO d.o.o.

Coproduced by La Sarraz Pictures, Film Kolektiv, Biberche Productions

Snot & Splash and the Mystery of Disappearing Holes (Finland, Italy, Poland)

Directed by Teemu Nikki

Produced by It's Alive Films

Coproduced by Iwonder, Orka Film

First Cut+:

78 Days (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić

Produced by Set Sail Films

Erto (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Alessandro Negrini

Produced by Incipit Film

Coproduced by Casablanca Films

Explanation for Everything (Hungary)

Directed by Gabor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema

It Was a Beautiful Day (Slovenia)

Directed by Perica Rajčič

Produced by Vertigo Ljubljana

What’s to Be Done (Croatia)

Directed by Goran Dević

Produced by 15th Art Production

EAVE Slate:

Antitalent (Croatia): producer Katarina Prpić

Non-Aligned Films (Serbia): producer Dragana Jovović

Serce (Poland): producer Kuba Kosma

Click HERE for the press release and the full selections of Last Stop Trieste, This is IT and First Cut+ and EAVE Slate 2023.

Click HERE for the full list of projects selected for the WEMW Co-production Forum 2023.