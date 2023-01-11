Series from FNE Partner Countries Acquired by SkyShowtime from Warner Bros. Discovery

WARSAW: The new Czech/Slovak series The Winner directed by Jan Hřebejk and Polish series Warszawianka by Jacek Borcuch, as well as other titles from FNE partner countries, are among 21 European series whose exclusive European rights have been acquired by SkyShowtime from Warner Bros. Discovery. All the shows will be available to SkyShowtime subscribers across all of its 22 markets.

The first season of the 6-episode Czech/Slovak family comedy The Winner and the first season of the 12-episode Polish fictional drama Warszawianka are among the three brand-new series that will have their world premiere on SkyShowtime in 2023.

Other acquired shows include series that have recently premiered on HBO Max, such as the first season of the 8-episode Hungarian series The Informant directed by Bálint Szentgyörgyi.

Multiple seasons of 12 series from HBO Max will be available exclusively on SkyShowtime beginning in March 2023. Among them are Czech It Out! (Czech Republic) directed by Matěj Chlupáček, Hackerville (Romania) directed by Igor Cobileanski and Anca Miruna Lazarescu, One True Singer (Romania) directed by Octav Gheorghe, Marin Dinescu and Lucian Ștefan, Ruxx (Romania) directed by Iulia Rugină, Success (Croatia) directed by Danis Tanović, The Sleepers (Czech Republic) directed by Ivan Zachariáš and Tuff Money (Romania) directed by Daniel Sandu.

A joint venture of Comcast and Paramount Global, SkyShowtime received regulatory approval in February 2022 and it is now available in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Montenegro, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia and Sweden. The channel will launch in Albania, Andorra, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain through the first quarter of 2023.